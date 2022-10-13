Where To Buy The Best Bouclé Sofas That Are (Almost) Identical To Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is an inspiration for most things in life. Her skin is immaculate, her hair that of a goddess, and now, the former Victoria's Secret model has given us a sneak peek into her interior space. And yes - it's just as tasteful as you might think.
Rosie HW took to Instagram last week to share a photo of her laying supine on a cream bouclé sofa, legs crossed, eyes shut, dressed head-to-toe in white to match her pristine sectional. Not a red wine or coffee stain in sight, the sofa looked straight out of the shiny pages of a magazine, and we couldn't help but imagine ourselves taking the exact same pose, on the exact same sofa. Or one similar enough.
Bouclé (which is french for curly) refers to the fabric made from looped yarn, resulting in a unique texture which lies somewhere in between a soft fleece and teddy bear fabric. It adds a sense of cosiness to your space, balancing more rigid, contemporary aspects of your interiors to create that perfect Scandi aesthetic. Forget the cold feel of leather or stain-prone cotton, bouclé is an easy-to-maintain material that'll elevate your home in a matter of seconds.
We've created an edit of the best bouclé sofas to give your home the upgrade of a lifetime. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Bouclé Sofas
The Vivienne four-seater sofa is the centrepiece every living room deserves. Cut from textured bouclé, the statement sofa features pleated stitch detailing and cylindrical leggings. Ideal for curling up during cosy nights in.
Good news - your dream bouclé sofa doesn't have to cost thousands of pounds. This affordable three-seater from Habitat is reminiscent of a fluffy cloud and makes the perfect spot for unwinding after a long day. The only thing missing? A warm blanket and a cup of tea.
Directly inspired by the sleek interiors of 180 House, the Olivier is simply a dream. Combining soft bouclé and veneered burl wood, this sofa balances style and practicality with its round bolster armrests and feather-wrapped cushions.
One for the minimalists, the Isadora two-seater looks like something you might find in Kim Kardashian's all-white California mansion. Note the charmingly curved cocoon shape, lovingly welcoming you in after a long day.
Function and form lie at the core of the Maliri sofa's design. The back is elegantly sculpted, bolster cushions have been added for extra comfort and the sleek curves mean this otherwise simple piece of furniture will never go unnoticed in your home.
Small and oval-shaped, this sofa is adorned with stitching accents that will bring a sophisticated flair to your space. It seats up to three, and the cushion is stuffed with a feather-down mix that'll help you sink right in. Word of warning? Getting back up might be a struggle.
Another curvy settee (can you tell we're obsessed?) inspired by the Bauhaus decor of Soho House Nashville. The three-seater features chunky piping and a textured fold design at the back for something a little different.
A no-frills sofa created for long-lasting comfort. The marshmallow boucle is hardwearing, soft and the simplistic design will blend seamlessly into your home.