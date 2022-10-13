Where To Buy The Best Bouclé Sofas That Are (Almost) Identical To Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is an inspiration for most things in life. Her skin is immaculate, her hair that of a goddess, and now, the former Victoria's Secret model has given us a sneak peek into her interior space. And yes - it's just as tasteful as you might think.

Rosie HW took to Instagram last week to share a photo of her laying supine on a cream bouclé sofa, legs crossed, eyes shut, dressed head-to-toe in white to match her pristine sectional. Not a red wine or coffee stain in sight, the sofa looked straight out of the shiny pages of a magazine, and we couldn't help but imagine ourselves taking the exact same pose, on the exact same sofa. Or one similar enough.

Bouclé (which is french for curly) refers to the fabric made from looped yarn, resulting in a unique texture which lies somewhere in between a soft fleece and teddy bear fabric. It adds a sense of cosiness to your space, balancing more rigid, contemporary aspects of your interiors to create that perfect Scandi aesthetic. Forget the cold feel of leather or stain-prone cotton, bouclé is an easy-to-maintain material that'll elevate your home in a matter of seconds.

We've created an edit of the best bouclé sofas to give your home the upgrade of a lifetime. Shop our top picks below.