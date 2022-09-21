How To Radically Change Your Home For Less Than £100

Not to be the bearer of bad news but summer is over. Don't worry, we apparently still have some good weather ahead of us but it's true that a new season is starting. Autumn will bring sweater weather, themed lattes (you know the drill) and possibly that back-to-school mentality that makes us all feel like a fresh start is on the horizon. You may have heard of a spring clean but what about an autumn home makeover?

Of course, the problem with upgrading your home space is that anything interiors-related tends to be expensive. Whether you've spent hours scrolling through Instagram for DIY inspiration or you're binge-watching old episodes of Changing Rooms (possibly to learn what not to do), knowing where to start can feel overwhelming.

Luckily, there exists a place where you can find absolutely everything you need – and at a much lower price. The best news? You don't even have to leave the house you want to redecorate to find it.

You might normally think of eBay as the place to go to find great pre-loved fashion or the odd vintage find but one look at its Home and Garden Hub might just change your mind. Not only are there smaller homewares to vamp up your rooms, there's also sofas, stylish furniture, outdoor decorations and even DIY tools, too.

But if you're really looking to make your home feel completely different and don't want to spend a fortune, there are some amazing tips and tricks on eBay's outlet.

From easy-to-apply floor tiles that look way more expensive than they are to self-adhesive wall panels that will make any room look Insta-worthy, these hidden gems will leave you feeling like you've bought a brand new house.

But you'll still have enough money left over for all those pumpkin spiced lattes. 'Tis almost the season, after all.