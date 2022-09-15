Zara’s £59.99 Shoes Are A Homage To This Designer Pair – And They’re Flat

We’ll admit it, we have a thing with sparkly shoes this season. First, it was those Mango rhinestone slingbacks that sold out immediately (don't worry, they're finally back in stock), and now we’re here to rave about the jewelled ballet flats from Zara. Manolo Blahnik made the embellished pointed toe pump the ultimate accessory for brides - and anyone who wanted to look fancy in the footwear department. Zara's is flat and has a much more elongated toe, but has a crystal embellishment that will prove irresistible to magpies.

Because while they may not be the most practical of shoes for autumn/winter with the soggy weather we've been experiencing, dance class flats are back with a bang this season. Typically most popular in the '00s, they were worn by the likes of Kate Moss and Alexa Chung – and both women have recently been seen bringing back the ballet. Basically, Zara's pair is here to elevate all your new autumn outfits.

These comfy shoes will update any outfit – from your trusty jeans to a silky slip dress. Looking way more expensive than their under £60 price-point, you can fool everyone into thinking you've splurged on designer. More of a heels person? Zara also has you covered with slingback pumps that'll be the finale to any great outfit.

Like all great high street buys, though, they get the dreaded 'not in stock' sign within a matter of days, so be quick. Say hello to the shoes you'll find any excuse to wear.