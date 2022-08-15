Mango’s £59.99 Heels Are So Similar To The Designer Pair Everyone (Including Alexa Chung) Is Obsessed With

It’s only the other week we were raving about the new-season offerings from Mango - and since then, we’ve kept our eyes on the ‘new in’ section like a hawk. Ready to swoop in on the best bits, we expected great things, but we did not expect to see this designer-inspired-shoe-of-dreams. The sparkles, the wearable heel height, the luxe mesh material and the comeback kitten style is everything we want from a shoe right now. Ready to be worn with everything from a white shirt and baggy jeans to a slinky slip dress, we’ve already planned multiple outfits and occasions to wear them to.

The detail to note when it comes to accessories this year is that it's all about rhinestones. Sprinkled on everything from Gucci’s shoes to Prada’s shoulder bags, the glitzy detail is no longer just reserved for party season (or Paris Hilton circa 2001). Alexa Chung was spotted earlier this year in said Gucci GG slingbacks on a night out, and since then the likes of Dakota Johnson and every fashion editor and influencer has also taken a shining to them. At £790 a pop, they’re quite the investment, but the pure joy of tottering around in these pumps would make up for the splurge (almost). If you’re not willing to spend a month’s rent on the Gucci versions, though, then Mango’s crystal pair will have the same, 'Wow, where did you get your shoes from?' appeal.

We’re already mentioned how they can be the finishing touch to a casual shirt and jeans combo, but Abisola Omole has also illustrated how embellished shoes can give the shorts and shirt co-ord a whole new look. Karina Marriott has worn hers with the colour of the year: hot pink. And Emna Sellimi has proven how you can never have too many sparkles by teaming hers with a matching rhinestone dress. Swoon.

Ready to embrace some '00s-style rhinestones? Shop the Mango pair we can’t stop thinking about, the Gucci slingbacks everyone loves and a whole host of other magpie accessories we can only assume will sell out, fast.