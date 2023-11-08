The A-List Is Obsessed With Sherbert Lemon Dressing – And So Are We

Now Barbie’s out - and has smashed box-office records - the time has sadly come to think about something other than pink. But what could possibly be as alluring as sugary strawberry bon bon? The answer is another shade that will still hit all the right notes if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

Jourdan Dunn at Wimbledon ©Getty

What we’re calling ‘sherbert lemon dressing’ has already taken root in the wardrobes of A-listers. Kendall Jenner was first out of the gates, wearing a sequinned dress the colour of creamy lemon curd from Bottega Veneta, along with the brand’s shoulder bag in what it calls ‘butter’. Delicious. Next up was Jourdan Dunn, who stood out from the celeb crowd at Wimbledon, wearing a cable-knit jumper and silk skirt both in a delectable shade of custard. Emma Corrin’s Conner Ives co-ord in crème brûlée, meanwhile, was styled with little white ankle socks at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Want to join the club? Acne Studios has a hammered-satin dress that perfectly nails the brief. Baukjen’s clotted cream blazer - single-breasted and cut to skim that flattering spot on the upper thigh - is also a smart way to do sherbet.

Emma Corrin at Goodwood Festival of Speed ©Getty

If you’re thinking this sounds like a whole lot of impractical pastels, you’re not wrong. But don’t forget that you’re under no obligation to go head-to-toe. Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a citrus skirt styled with a brown trench coat and a pair of beige peep-toe pumps. When Jamie Mizrahi, her stylist, posted the picture on Instagram, the comments said it all: ‘You guys don’t miss!’ A sherbet handbag would do a similar trick or you could literally dip your toe into the trend with a pale yellow pedicure (Essie’s Summer Soulstice is bang on).

Like the actual sweet, sherbert lemon dressing requires some sour to counteract the saccharine. Jourdan styled her separates with slimline, cool-girl shades. Emma wore theirs with lace-up brogues (loafers or retro sneakers would also work). Whatever you choose, the resulting outfit will be the perfect pink palette-cleanser.

