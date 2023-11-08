  1. Home|
The A-List Is Obsessed With Sherbert Lemon Dressing – And So Are We

Jourdan Dunn
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Now Barbie’s out - and has smashed box-office records - the time has sadly come to think about something other than pink. But what could possibly be as alluring as sugary strawberry bon bon? The answer is another shade that will still hit all the right notes if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn at Wimbledon ©Getty

What we’re calling ‘sherbert lemon dressing’ has already taken root in the wardrobes of A-listers. Kendall Jenner was first out of the gates, wearing a sequinned dress the colour of creamy lemon curd from Bottega Veneta, along with the brand’s shoulder bag in what it calls ‘butter’. Delicious. Next up was Jourdan Dunn, who stood out from the celeb crowd at Wimbledon, wearing a cable-knit jumper and silk skirt both in a delectable shade of custard. Emma Corrin’s Conner Ives co-ord in crème brûlée, meanwhile, was styled with little white ankle socks at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Want to join the club? Acne Studios has a hammered-satin dress that perfectly nails the brief. Baukjen’s clotted cream blazer - single-breasted and cut to skim that flattering spot on the upper thigh - is also a smart way to do sherbet.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin at Goodwood Festival of Speed ©Getty

If you’re thinking this sounds like a whole lot of impractical pastels, you’re not wrong. But don’t forget that you’re under no obligation to go head-to-toe. Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a citrus skirt styled with a brown trench coat and a pair of beige peep-toe pumps. When Jamie Mizrahi, her stylist, posted the picture on Instagram, the comments said it all: ‘You guys don’t miss!’ A sherbet handbag would do a similar trick or you could literally dip your toe into the trend with a pale yellow pedicure (Essie’s Summer Soulstice is bang on).

Like the actual sweet, sherbert lemon dressing requires some sour to counteract the saccharine. Jourdan styled her separates with slimline, cool-girl shades. Emma wore theirs with lace-up brogues (loafers or retro sneakers would also work). Whatever you choose, the resulting outfit will be the perfect pink palette-cleanser.

1. Acne Studios, Draped Hammered-Satin Midi Wrap Dress

Acne Studios, Draped Hammered-Satin Midi Wrap Dress
Price: £440

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

This hammered-satin dress is already an influencer-favourite and has no-muss, no-fuss energy

Acne Studios, Draped Hammered-Satin Midi Wrap Dress

2. Mango, Shoulder Bag With Bow Detail

Mango, Shoulder Bag With Bow Detail
Price: £35.99

shop.mango.com

Description

Mango's bow-embellished shoulder bag is the perfect shade of sherbert lemon.

Mango, Shoulder Bag With Bow Detail

3. Baukjen, Fera Plain Blazer

Baukjen, Fera Plain Blazer
Price: £175

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Baukjen's pale yellow blazer will brighten up your work wardrobe (and do double duty on the

Baukjen, Fera Plain Blazer

4. Sleepers, Tapered Mellow Yellow Flip-Flop

Sleepers, Tapered Mellow Yellow Flip-Flop
Price: £29

www.shop-sleepers.com

Description

These fun flip-flops are a great gateway to sherbert lemon dressing.

Sleepers, Tapered Mellow Yellow Flip-Flop

5. Extreme Cashmere, Blouson Cropped Cashmere

Extreme Cashmere, Blouson Cropped Cashmere

www.mytheresa.com

Description

This cropped cashmere cardigan could be worn with wide-legged jeans or slinky slip dresses.

Extreme Cashmere, Blouson Cropped Cashmere

6. Arket, Mesh Wire Bra

Arket, Mesh Wire Bra
Price: £37

www.arket.com

Description

If you tend to wear a rotation of black, navy and grey, why not introduce a hint of lemon to your

Arket, Mesh Wire Bra

7. Arket, Mesh Briefs

Arket, Mesh Briefs
Price: £17

www.arket.com

Arket, Mesh Briefs

8. Essie, Original Nail Polish

Essie, Original Nail Polish
Price: £8.99

www.boots.com

Description

If your toes could do with a treat, Essie's nail polish is just the ticket.

Essie, Original Nail Polish

9. With Nothing Underneath, Seersucker Shirt

With Nothing Underneath, Seersucker Shirt
Price: £95

www.withnothingunderneath.com

Description

With Nothing Underneath's easy, breezy shirt is sherbert lemon dressing at its easiest.

With Nothing Underneath, Seersucker Shirt
