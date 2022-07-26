  1. Home
Here’s What Underwear To Wear Under Your Wedding Dress

The best lingerie solutions for brides.

What underwear to wear under wedding dress
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Once you've sorted your wedding gown, it's time to turn your attention to what lies beneath (aka, your underwear). Of course, your choice of bra and knickers depends entirely on the dress. If your bridal gown is corseted and full-skirted (i.e. supportive on top with a puffy situation on the bottom), you'll have quite a bit of freedom. You could, depending on your cup size, get away without a bra, using some strategically-placed fashion tape to stop your straps moving instead, and choose whatever underwear you like without worrying about VPL.

If, however, you've chosen a more fitted silhouette or a slightly unforgiving fabric, you might need something more heavy-duty. Spanx is the obvious go-to. Its range of shapewear, from its supportive bodysuits to its high-waisted briefs and thongs, is pretty unparalleled when it comes to lingerie that a) sculpts and b) doesn't show. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS also has a brilliant shapewear offering that's size-inclusive (its bodysuits come in five sizes, from XXS/XS-4X-5X). Nubian Skin's seamless underwear, meanwhile, is always reliable if you're worried about panty lines.

The only other thing worth mentioning is to make sure to bring your underwear to your last dress fitting (or try everything on at home) so that there aren't any surprises on the big day itself.

SHOP: What Underwear To Wear Under Your Wedding Dress

Miss Mary Of Sweden, Rose Underwired Body, £62
1 of 16

This underwired body gives great support from shoulder to hip.

Bravissimo, Luxe Strapless Bra, £36
2 of 16

A strapless wedding dress needs a strapless bra. This one is perfect if yours has a sweetheart neckline.

3 of 16

Bridal underwear doesn't get more beautiful than this blossom-embroidered set from Dora Larsen. And it can double as your something blue.

Dora Larsen, Lumi Embroidery High Waist Knicker, £40
4 of 16

Eberjey, Mariana Bralette, £105
5 of 16

If you want to wear a bra but not feel like you're wearing a bra, how about this lace bralette by Eberjey?

Eberjey, Mariana Thong, £67
6 of 16

Rosie For M&S, Silk & Lace Wired Full Cup Bra A-E, £29.50
7 of 16

The Rosie Huntington-Whiteley range at M&S, one of the best collabs on the high street, has some lovely sets in silk and lace.

Rosie For M&S, Silk & Lace High-Leg Knickers, £15
8 of 16

Spanx, Full Body One Size, £74.78
9 of 16

For extra support on your big day, it's got to be Spanx.

Freya, Temptress Plunge Bra, £31
10 of 16

For plunging necklines, you couldn't do better than this bra from Freya.

Freya, Temptress Brazilian Underwear, £14
11 of 16

Agent Provocateur, Petunia Lace And Tulle Underwired Bra, £155
12 of 16

Wedding underwear can be whatever you want to be. Enter this bells and whistles set from Agent Provocateur, which strikes the perfect balance between racy and romantic.

Agent Provocateur, Petunia Embroidered-Tulle Thong, £85
13 of 16

Nubian Skin, Naked High Waist Brief, £24
14 of 16

If there's one day to actually care about VPL, it's your wedding day. Nubian Skin is the ultimate for 'naked' knickers (aka seamless underwear that won't show those pesky panty lines) and we love this high-waisted style.

John Lewis & Partners, U-Plunge Stick-On Bra, £28
15 of 16

This backless strapless stick-on bra is brilliant if your bridal gown has a plunging front and low back.

SKIMS, Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh W. Open Gusset, £66
16 of 16

If you want to wear shapewear under your wedding dress, SKIMS should be one of your first ports of call.

