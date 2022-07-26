Here’s What Underwear To Wear Under Your Wedding Dress

Once you've sorted your wedding gown, it's time to turn your attention to what lies beneath (aka, your underwear). Of course, your choice of bra and knickers depends entirely on the dress. If your bridal gown is corseted and full-skirted (i.e. supportive on top with a puffy situation on the bottom), you'll have quite a bit of freedom. You could, depending on your cup size, get away without a bra, using some strategically-placed fashion tape to stop your straps moving instead, and choose whatever underwear you like without worrying about VPL.
If, however, you've chosen a more fitted silhouette or a slightly unforgiving fabric, you might need something more heavy-duty. Spanx is the obvious go-to. Its range of shapewear, from its supportive bodysuits to its high-waisted briefs and thongs, is pretty unparalleled when it comes to lingerie that a) sculpts and b) doesn't show. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS also has a brilliant shapewear offering that's size-inclusive (its bodysuits come in five sizes, from XXS/XS-4X-5X). Nubian Skin's seamless underwear, meanwhile, is always reliable if you're worried about panty lines.
The only other thing worth mentioning is to make sure to bring your underwear to your last dress fitting (or try everything on at home) so that there aren't any surprises on the big day itself.
SHOP: What Underwear To Wear Under Your Wedding Dress
This underwired body gives great support from shoulder to hip.
A strapless wedding dress needs a strapless bra. This one is perfect if yours has a sweetheart neckline.
Bridal underwear doesn't get more beautiful than this blossom-embroidered set from Dora Larsen. And it can double as your something blue.
If you want to wear a bra but not feel like you're wearing a bra, how about this lace bralette by Eberjey?
The Rosie Huntington-Whiteley range at M&S, one of the best collabs on the high street, has some lovely sets in silk and lace.
For extra support on your big day, it's got to be Spanx.
For plunging necklines, you couldn't do better than this bra from Freya.
Wedding underwear can be whatever you want to be. Enter this bells and whistles set from Agent Provocateur, which strikes the perfect balance between racy and romantic.
If there's one day to actually care about VPL, it's your wedding day. Nubian Skin is the ultimate for 'naked' knickers (aka seamless underwear that won't show those pesky panty lines) and we love this high-waisted style.
This backless strapless stick-on bra is brilliant if your bridal gown has a plunging front and low back.
If you want to wear shapewear under your wedding dress, SKIMS should be one of your first ports of call.