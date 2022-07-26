Here’s What Underwear To Wear Under Your Wedding Dress

Once you've sorted your wedding gown, it's time to turn your attention to what lies beneath (aka, your underwear). Of course, your choice of bra and knickers depends entirely on the dress. If your bridal gown is corseted and full-skirted (i.e. supportive on top with a puffy situation on the bottom), you'll have quite a bit of freedom. You could, depending on your cup size, get away without a bra, using some strategically-placed fashion tape to stop your straps moving instead, and choose whatever underwear you like without worrying about VPL.

If, however, you've chosen a more fitted silhouette or a slightly unforgiving fabric, you might need something more heavy-duty. Spanx is the obvious go-to. Its range of shapewear, from its supportive bodysuits to its high-waisted briefs and thongs, is pretty unparalleled when it comes to lingerie that a) sculpts and b) doesn't show. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS also has a brilliant shapewear offering that's size-inclusive (its bodysuits come in five sizes, from XXS/XS-4X-5X). Nubian Skin's seamless underwear, meanwhile, is always reliable if you're worried about panty lines.

The only other thing worth mentioning is to make sure to bring your underwear to your last dress fitting (or try everything on at home) so that there aren't any surprises on the big day itself.