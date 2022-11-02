Wedding Planning? These Are The Best High Street Wedding Dresses To Order To Your Door

by Hannah Banks-Walker, Julia Harvey, Harriet Davey |

Whether you've got a winter wedding coming up or you're just planning ahead for a 2023 nuptial, now is the best time to buy your wedding dress. Why? Because with the likes of Sister Jane, Rixo and The Own Studio all have amazing new bridal collections and high street brands creating some of the best wedding dresses we've seen this year, you don't want to miss out on finding 'the one'. A dress, that is. These affordable wedding dress options may not be a custom-made, bespoke gown but will look every bit as fabulous.

Brands have been launching bridal collections left, right, and centre and we're seriously impressed. Take Sister Jane, for example, already known for its occasionwear, the new winter bridal edit is filled to the brim with puffy dresses, mini styles and tiered-hem beauties for every modern bride. Best part? They start at just £165 – yes, really!

Coast has its new premium bridal collection, which offers up plenty of styles and separates ready for you to build your perfect wedding day outfit. From short chiffon mini dresses to flowing plunge-neck sequin gowns, whatever you're feeling for your wedding, they've got you covered. And then there's A-list favourite, Rixo.

Rixo is known for its 'wow' dresses, no matter the occasion, so of course we can expect the same from its bridal edit. The latest collection has feathers, oversized bows, retro mini dresses and everything in-between. We of course have a soft spot for this statement one-shoulder style that's actually a steal at £595.

High street fave Whistles kicked off 2022's wedding season with a bang, returning with a selection of dresses, tailoring and jumpsuits that offers something for every bride (and bridesmaid) and we're a huge fan of their sleek style every minimal bride will love. And the collection just keeps on giving. Our hero piece? The Mia dress you could easily pair with a faux fur jacket if it's a winter wedding.

Self-Portrait is also the destination for dresses with attention-to-detail. Think structured hems, intricate lace details and embellishment, and they all start at just £280.

And in 2021, ASOS reported selling around 800 bridal dresses a day, and with its gowns from as little as £150, we can't forget this online hot-spot when it comes to getting wedding dresses delivered directly to your door. Add to this, Closet London, Monsoon and Ghost who have had huge success with bridalwear, and it’s no surprise that so many other high street brands are following suit.

In fact, whether you head to LK Bennett, ASOS, Free People, Self-Portrait or Coast, you'll find maxi dresses, vintage-inspired outfits, full-skirted looks, full-length wedding gowns and even square-neck wedding dresses – everything to ensure you'll not only find the perfect bridal dress, you'll also have a much more affordable wedding on your hands. Plus, these high street shops also offer excellent options for bridesmaid dresses and even mothers of the bride, too.

So, to tick one job off your bridal list, here are the best affordable wedding dresses to order online now,

SHOP: The Best Wedding Dresses For Every Budget