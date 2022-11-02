Wedding Planning? These Are The Best High Street Wedding Dresses To Order To Your Door

Whether you've got a winter wedding coming up or you're just planning ahead for a 2023 nuptial, now is the best time to buy your wedding dress. Why? Because with the likes of Sister Jane, Rixo and The Own Studio all have amazing new bridal collections and high street brands creating some of the best wedding dresses we've seen this year, you don't want to miss out on finding 'the one'. A dress, that is. These affordable wedding dress options may not be a custom-made, bespoke gown but will look every bit as fabulous.
Brands have been launching bridal collections left, right, and centre and we're seriously impressed. Take Sister Jane, for example, already known for its occasionwear, the new winter bridal edit is filled to the brim with puffy dresses, mini styles and tiered-hem beauties for every modern bride. Best part? They start at just £165 – yes, really!
Coast has its new premium bridal collection, which offers up plenty of styles and separates ready for you to build your perfect wedding day outfit. From short chiffon mini dresses to flowing plunge-neck sequin gowns, whatever you're feeling for your wedding, they've got you covered. And then there's A-list favourite, Rixo.
Rixo is known for its 'wow' dresses, no matter the occasion, so of course we can expect the same from its bridal edit. The latest collection has feathers, oversized bows, retro mini dresses and everything in-between. We of course have a soft spot for this statement one-shoulder style that's actually a steal at £595.
High street fave Whistles kicked off 2022's wedding season with a bang, returning with a selection of dresses, tailoring and jumpsuits that offers something for every bride (and bridesmaid) and we're a huge fan of their sleek style every minimal bride will love. And the collection just keeps on giving. Our hero piece? The Mia dress you could easily pair with a faux fur jacket if it's a winter wedding.
Self-Portrait is also the destination for dresses with attention-to-detail. Think structured hems, intricate lace details and embellishment, and they all start at just £280.
And in 2021, ASOS reported selling around 800 bridal dresses a day, and with its gowns from as little as £150, we can't forget this online hot-spot when it comes to getting wedding dresses delivered directly to your door. Add to this, Closet London, Monsoon and Ghost who have had huge success with bridalwear, and it’s no surprise that so many other high street brands are following suit.
In fact, whether you head to LK Bennett, ASOS, Free People, Self-Portrait or Coast, you'll find maxi dresses, vintage-inspired outfits, full-skirted looks, full-length wedding gowns and even square-neck wedding dresses – everything to ensure you'll not only find the perfect bridal dress, you'll also have a much more affordable wedding on your hands. Plus, these high street shops also offer excellent options for bridesmaid dresses and even mothers of the bride, too.
So, to tick one job off your bridal list, here are the best affordable wedding dresses to order online now,
SHOP: The Best Wedding Dresses For Every Budget
SHOP: The Best High Street Wedding Dresses UK
Sequins aren't just reserved for party season, this gown from the ASOS Edition Curve collection is ideal for a wedding no matter the season.
It's the sheer detail with the lace for us. Dreamy.
For a real princess moment, this spaghetti strap dress with tight bodice and floaty skirt is a dream. As a change for the evening, you can always whip off the straps to turn it into a bandeau.
Another winner from Reformation, this ruched beauty with front-split and long-sleeves is perfect for a winter wedding.
The flattering V-neck and puff sleeves with covered buttons is what makes this high street dress look so premium.
It's all about the detail on this dress from the lace peplum overlay to the diamanté trim.
Every budget is different so we wanted include some varying price points and the new Own The Studio collection is worth shouting about. With unique dress shapes and additions of separates including sleeves, tops and overlays, you can customise your dress.
Self-Portrait's trademark lace makes an ideal outfit for the modern bride.
The vintage vibe of this dress makes it feel one-of-a-kind. And of course, the higher neckline and long-sleeves makes it perfect for a wedding during the chillier months.
For a more traditional look, this off-the-shoulder sleek style is an all-round winner.
For a floor-length dress without a long train, this is a great option. It's also made from sustainable materials.
For the minimalists, this ivory fuss-free dress with cowl neck is bound to be the one.
For a registry office or somewhere abroad, this mini with a mega bow is the best alternative to a full length gown.
Super simple, super chic; the ultimate wedding dress for fashionistas.
This dress with the buttons at the back reminds us of Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress for sister Kate's wedding. Stunning.
Wow! How incredible does this vintage-esque dress look with the collar and puff sleeve details? Simply gorgeous.
A big bow makes a great plus one (groom aside).
Simple, elegant and a dress that no doubt you could find some opportunity to wear after the big day.
Square necklines are currently one of the most sought-after details on wedding dresses. This Whistles gown has nailed it.
Ghost is a go-to for bridal, bridesmaid and guest outfits. We love, love, love this timeless cami dress.
For a paired-back dress that you're guaranteed to get more wear out of than just your wedding day, this is it. You can always add accessories to make it more bridal.