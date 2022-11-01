These Givenchy Boots Are Making A Comeback – And We’ve Found The Perfect £50 Version

When we think of the Givenchy Shark Lock Boots, our mind immediately springs to paparazzi photos of Kim K à la 2012. The boots emerged that year as part of the Parisian fashion houses' AW collection, quickly standing out as the brand's most iconic silhouette. Now, after a decade-long slump, the boots are back. With a vengeance.

Amelia Gray, Halsey and Doja Cat are just a few of the A-listers spotted wearing the statement piece, whose distinctive design creates the illusion of trousers draped over a boot. The autumn/winter staple is often contrasted with a micro-mini skirt or dress to create balance with its inherently bulky design, resulting in an edgy elegance that's hard to beat.

In a fashion landscape defined by re-emerging trends, the resurgence of the shark boot hardly comes as a surprise. But unlike your low-rise jeans which you'll be dragging out from the pits of your wardrobe, or big sunglasses that you can borrow from your mum, this fashion comeback will set you back an eye-watering £1,695.

If spending one month's worth of rent on a pair of shoes wasn't on your agenda, you can opt for a high-street version that won't break the bank (or your soul). ASOS DESIGN has the perfect £56 Fold-Over Knee Boots and other affordable brands have followed suit.

So, if you want to shop what's set to be this season's most sought-after boot, scroll for our selection of the best fold-over boots below.