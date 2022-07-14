  1. Home
Kate Moss Is The Campaign Star Of Zara’s Iconic New Collection With Emmanuelle Alt – And It’s Selling Fast

Get ready for a very sultry summer.

KATE MOSS ZARA EMMANUELLE ALT
by Julia Harvey |
Posted

Zara know how to do a campaign, bagging some of the world's most famous photographers for their legendary seasonal photoshoots, but for its latest launch, the high street retailer has well and truly outdone itself. Collaborating with French fashion editor (and icon) Emmanuelle Alt, Zara has just launched a 25-piece capsule collection starring none other than Kate Moss.

Emmanuelle-Alt-Zara-Capsule-Kate-Moss-
©David Sims

The campaign, shot by legendary fashion photographer David Sims, showcases Ms Moss wearing the new nightwear collection of crystal-embellished dresses and jackets, tailored blazers, and, of course, a metallic slip dress which bears a striking resemblance to Moss's famous sheer silver slip worn back in the '90s.

Divided into two drops titled Into The Night and Into The Classic, the Parisian nights-inspired collection combines timeless pieces such as metallic draped gowns and crystal costume jewellery with everyday garments and classic tailoring, creating the perfect wardrobe to go from day to night. Highlights include a floor-skimming, plunge-neck, ivory gown styled perfectly with a wide suede belt and a classic LBD with rhinestone halter-neck, the perfect occasionwear to see you through any upcoming soirée.

Emmanuelle-Alt-Zara-Capsule-Kate-Moss-
©David Sims

Among the jewelled bustier tops and embellished kitten-heel mules, you'll also find the perfect plain white T-shirt to add to your capsule wardrobe. Pair yours with the Zara x Emmanuelle Alt black suede miniskirt (complete with a smattering of crystals, of course) for the ultimate French-Girl chic aesthetic. Thought you couldn't wear black to a wedding? Think again. A deep-plunge maxi dress will be your go-to wedding guest outfit as we continue through the summer season - and for the night-do, opt for the metallic silver camisole dress accessorised perfectly with braided high heeled sandals.

When can I buy the collection?

Now! The Into The Night and Into The Classic drops are available to buy online at Zara.com right now but you better move fast as the limited-edition pieces will sell out fast. Scroll below to shop all the pieces from the collection now...

