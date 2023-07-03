The Victoria’s Secret Every Way Bra Is So Good That It’s Already Sold Out – But It’s Back In Stock

It's that time of year when backless dresses, strapless styles and everything in between cause havoc for your bra situation. With wedding guest dresses to consider, as well as all of your other summer outfits, you want to feel your best without worrying about pesky bra straps that look unseemly. But what, short of buying 10 different bras, are you supposed to do? Say hello to the Victoria's Secret Every Way Bra.

Available in four nude shades, this bra can be worn in over 12 different ways including strapless, halterneck, low back and one shoulder. It features smoothing fabric technology on the back band to keep the bra securely in place and to avoid any 'bumps' that sometimes occur if your bra band doesn't sit properly.

More than that, the Victoria's Secret Every Way Bra also has tiny eyelets around each cup (and the back band) which means that you can hook the straps wherever you like, no matter how whacky the neckline of your top or dress.

I'm sure I don't have to tell you how reassuring it is to know that, simply by buying one bra, you're getting an underwear solution to fit literally anything you could ever wear (or even think of wearing). I've become so fed up of ill-fitting bras that build up in my underwear drawer after years of trying to find the perfect strapless bra, the best backless bra... now, I've got all of them in one.

The Every Way Bra is part of a new look for Victoria's Secret, offering practical and stylish solutions to every woman, regardless of shape or size. As a person with bigger boobs, I can attest to the fact that this bra really does work, despite my initial skepticism. I've been wearing it with every summer dress I own, regardless of sleeves or neckline.

Best of all, this wear-with-everything bra is just £45, making it one of the soundest investments you could make. Just think about it; that's less than £50 to technically never have to buy another bra again.

Part of the Solutions collection, which also has handy items such as reusable nipple covers, body tape and convertible plunge bras, too, it's no surprise that the Victoria's Secret Every Way Bra has already sold out.

Luckily, it's now back in stock but my guess is that it won't be for long. So, whatever your plans this summer and whatever you're wearing, invest in the hardest-working bra you'll ever find.

