This Uniqlo Knitted Jacket Is Proving To Be The Perfect Lazy Girl Winter Must-Have

If there was a viral fashion hall of fame, Uniqlo deserves top spot. Why, you ask? Well you only need to look back at 2023. The bra tank, the moon-shaped bag - the list goes on. And if we're back here again, that means there's a new addition to the stellar line up. Enter: the Uniqlo Knitted Jacket. If you haven't seen it, allow me to make the introduction.

A textured knit with a collarless design, complete with round buttons, it's perfect for those dreary winter days when you have no idea what to put on. My favourite is the striped version - although it comes in four other options, including green, black and cream - because it instantly looks like you've tried even if you haven't. I've teamed mine with a white crew-neck tee and jeans but it could easily be glammed up with a dress or a skirt.

Uniqlo Knit Jacket

Chanel-inspired jackets are having a moment thanks to TikTok - and if you want to achieve that look but you're on a budget, look no further than the Uniqlo Knitted Jacket. For just £34.90, you can cross out a few zeros. However, due to the popularity of this cardigan, which is quite is literally flying off the shelves, it's already sold out in several sizes. But don't fret if your colour of choice isn't currently available. We've been told more will be hitting the stores in February. Set those alarms!

SHOP: The Uniqlo Knitted Short Jacket