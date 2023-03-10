Uniqlo’s Viral Tank Top Is A Spring Outfit Saviour At £19.90

Uniqlo's bum bag - the truly miraculous cross-body that can accommodate almost as many things as Mary Poppins' - has already done the rounds on TikTok. Now the retailer famous for marrying fashion and function has designed another viral item - and you probably won't have seen this one coming.

It's basically a tank top with a built-in bra in sizes XXS-XXL. I know. Although a twofer is always welcome, a padded top isn't exactly the sexiest item on the menu. This tank top, however, or, to use its full name, the Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top, really has a lot going for it. Its silhouette, for starters. Cropped but not too cropped - with thick but not too thick straps - it's simply the definition of a well-cut tank top. The colour selection - which ranges from off-white and grey, both of which are sadly sold out, to black, orange and blue - is pared-back but with personality. And finally, the bra element. Basically, it's so well done that you can't actually tell that there's cups underneath there at all.

The other obvious upside - and it doesn't take a genius to work this out, obviously, but it's worth saying anyway - is that you don't have to worry about wearing a bra. If you've ever been to the gym and forgotten your undergarments, you'll know the singularly desolate feeling of having to put your sweaty sports bra back on. It's not the way to start a day. No, no.

It also just looks really cool - Paul Mescal's a paid-up fan of the vest club - and can be worn in a multitude of ways this spring. Try slipping it under a short-sleeved shirt (very Paul), pairing it with a white button-down (very Kendall Jenner) or simply wearing it with a pair of baggy jeans and ballet flats (very Zoë Kravitz). Of course, you'll need to act fast. Now it's on TikTok, it won't be around for long.