This Topshop Skirt Is My All Time Favourite Summer Wardrobe Staple

Ah, summer in the city. Whilst on the surface it's all alfresco dining and balmy evenings, the reality is; it's hot and sweaty. Getting dressed for any occasion when you're trying to remain cool can be pretty tricky. The solution? Lightweight, easy breezy fabrics that will stop you suffocating. Enter; this Topshop linen skirt, the answer to all your warm-weather outfit woes.

I've already worn this skirt more times than I'd care to admit, saving the day on many a morning when I simply don't know what to wear. Off to work? Opt for smart but simple basics, a white tank top and a blazer, for example, makes for a ready made work-friendly summer outfit. Going out-out? I'll be wearing mine with kitten heels, a red lip and a simple strapless top - easy peasy. Whilst I love this skirt as a separate piece, you can also buy it as a co-ord with a matching linen crop top - so if you were really stuck for ideas, that's already one outfit sorted.

Coming in at £38, if you're looking at cost per wear you've already got yourself a bit of a bargain. If you're off on holiday, I highly recommend. The super lightweight fabric means you won't be using up precious luggage space and because it's a neutral tone - you can be sure it'll go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe. Heading to the seaside, consider this a beach-friendly cover-up and throw on over your bikini or swimsuit. Then, when the evening rolls around - wear with the matching top, or any cami top, actually, for a simple but chic outfit. Spending the day strolling around a sun-soaked city, pair this maxi with a tank top and oversized linen shirt for an outfit that will keep you cool but still look great.

Size-wise, I'd say this style comes up slightly large so if you're between sizes, opt for the smaller of the two or stick to your usual go-to size, plus it's cut on the bias making for a flattering fit. In terms of the length, I'm 5'7" and this style falls to my ankle so if you're petite expect this skirt to be true maxi length.

Get ready to live your best linen life...