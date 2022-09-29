Hold On To Your Hats: Topshop is Back And These Are The Very Best Pieces To Shop Now

Topshop has been, and always will be, an old faithful. Emerging back in the '60s, Topshop singlehandedly pioneered the high street, quickly becoming one of the most recognisable names in British fashion. It's a brand synonymous with your favourite pair of jeans and most-cherished jumper, and now, after a few troublesome years, Topshop is back and - dare we say it - better than ever.

The heritage brand has just launched its first collection since being under ASOS ownership, and it's safe to say we're in for a treat. The AW22 collection is all about self-expression, unveiling a new visual identity you might not recognise at first. Take a closer look, though, and you'll notice the brand's same infatuation with denim, dresses and tailoring, while simultaneously taking a step towards the future with inclusive sizing and a focus on quality, design and fit. The brand has also revealed a brand new monogram, uniting the Topshop and Topman brands more seamlessly.

The campaign shots are unlike anything you've seen on ASOS before; forget the blithe and cheery faces, the 'Without Walls' campaign is all about expressing Topshop's unapologetic attitude which captures London's unmatched spirit and culture. The collection includes everything from floor-length trenches and mom jeans to feather cocktail dresses, reflecting the brand's newfound core value which states that there are no boundaries.

We've put together an edit of the best pieces in Topshop's new AW22 collection that deserve a spot in your autumn/winter wardrobe. Shop our top picks below.