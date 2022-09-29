Hold On To Your Hats: Topshop is Back And These Are The Very Best Pieces To Shop Now

Topshop has been, and always will be, an old faithful. Emerging back in the '60s, Topshop singlehandedly pioneered the high street, quickly becoming one of the most recognisable names in British fashion. It's a brand synonymous with your favourite pair of jeans and most-cherished jumper, and now, after a few troublesome years, Topshop is back and - dare we say it - better than ever.
The heritage brand has just launched its first collection since being under ASOS ownership, and it's safe to say we're in for a treat. The AW22 collection is all about self-expression, unveiling a new visual identity you might not recognise at first. Take a closer look, though, and you'll notice the brand's same infatuation with denim, dresses and tailoring, while simultaneously taking a step towards the future with inclusive sizing and a focus on quality, design and fit. The brand has also revealed a brand new monogram, uniting the Topshop and Topman brands more seamlessly.
The campaign shots are unlike anything you've seen on ASOS before; forget the blithe and cheery faces, the 'Without Walls' campaign is all about expressing Topshop's unapologetic attitude which captures London's unmatched spirit and culture. The collection includes everything from floor-length trenches and mom jeans to feather cocktail dresses, reflecting the brand's newfound core value which states that there are no boundaries.
We've put together an edit of the best pieces in Topshop's new AW22 collection that deserve a spot in your autumn/winter wardrobe. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: Topshop's New AW22 Collection
The trench the dreams are made of. From the woollen fabric to the checkered design, this coat is the epitome of autumn.
Topshop's Kort jeans are high-rise with a straight leg fit, flattering to all body types. A staple addition to your autumn/winter capsule.
As we slowly crawl into winter, this aviator jacket will be your saviour. We love the dark olive tone for a change from the classic black, and the faux fur trimmings are the perfect cherry on top.
Who says florals are just for spring? Spruce up your winter wardrobe with this vintage-feel pair of floral trousers in black and white.
A piece that oozes sophistication, this coat is perfect to throw over a sparkly mini or floor-length cocktail dress for a night on the town.
Say hello to your new favourite cardi. If you haven't noticed, green is in at the moment and we're obsessed with the all-over LA monogram.
An expensive-looking cut-out dress with a gold metallic finish. This number will see you through all your winter events, particularly the festive ones...
Nope, we're not done with dresses just because it's autumn. Swap out your satin minis for this chunky knit and pair with your favourite chunky boots.
Business chic just got an upgrade with Topshop's sleek grey blazer and skirt co-ord. Gorgeous with some high socks and a pair of loafers.
This is the ultimate winterproof coat with a mono checkboard pattern which is daring and bold. A statement piece to say the least.