ASOS Black Friday 2022: The Deals Have Already Started, So Here’s What To Buy

While many brands are yet to reveal their deals yet, a few retailers have kicked things off early with pre-sales ahead of Black Friday including Karen Millen, Farfetch and now ASOS - who is whetting our appetite with an extra 20 per cent off all sale styles with code DEAL20. No, we're not joking.

With amazing deals on winter coats, top-rated beauty buys and dresses perfect to wear with boots we seriously recommend keeping a close eye on the brand's Black Friday page here.

Hang on, what is Black Friday?

This huge event originated in the US, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving (Nov 25) to entice customers to begin Christmas shopping early.

Now that it’s hit the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything - not just tech, and is the biggest event of the year for retailers.

What about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is Black Friday's online sibling and continues after Black Friday, and is yet another chance to snag a good deal before Christmas.

When actually is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 officially kicks off on Friday 25 November, but some deals are running throughout November as well as across the weekend.