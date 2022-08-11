Love Island’s Fashion Hero Tasha Ghouri Is Ebay’s First Pre-Loved Ambassador

Tasha Ghouri might have come fourth, but in our minds, she's always been first place in the fashion stakes. Ever since she pulled out that vintage co-ord by Versace Jeans Couture - you know, the zippered satin two-piece in supercharged yellow - we knew we were onto a winner. And eBay agrees. Tasha has just been announced as its pre-loved ambassador, a first for a former Love Islander.

Speaking yesterday to Grazia, Tasha said she was equally thrilled and taken aback at being asked. 'I didn’t expect it one bit. I’m really excited. I love what they stand for.' Pre-Villa, she was just as excited about the show's departure from its previous sponsors. 'It's something new, something that's never been done before,' she said of the partnership with eBay, adding, 'It really is stepping away from fast fashion, which is such an amazing thing to do.'

Buying second-hand was already second nature to Tasha - who packed several of her own pre-loved items when preparing for Love Island (including Flat Ted, her now-famous teddy who was found at a charity shop) - but even so, the wardrobe full of treasures found by Amy Bannerman, Love Island's stylist, was next level. 'I loved seeing what was in the wardrobe. You had vintage couture, you had high street, you had high-end, it was such a nice mixture of things.' Before she went into the Villa, Tasha met Amy, who asked about her favourite thing in her wardrobe (vintage cowboy boots) and her style icon (Hailey Bieber) to get a feeling for her taste.

'I would say my style is very bold and playful. I play around with different styles. I don’t have one genre.' Looking at her outfits in the Villa - that (seriously) saucy red-and-white denim two-piece from Jean Paul Gaultier, the heart-shaped finale dress from H&M - you can see how she emerged as the fashion risk-taker. When the other girls saw the outfit from Gaultier, they immediately chorused, ''Tasha, that’s so you!'' Even though she wasn't initially sure, she thought: 'I'm going to go for it.' And how did she feel? 'Different, but also very confident.'

The brilliant thing about getting to wear all these second-hand gems from eBay was that it made her realise that, like her style icon, she too could wear incredible designer pieces. 'With Hailey Bieber or Bella Hadid, they would wear Versace. I would love to wear something but couldn't afford it.' The hope, of course, is that the show has brought pre-loved to a whole new audience - and proved, definitively, that second-hand isn't second best. 'I think this really has changed people’s perspectives, which is great because it’s better for the planet and it’s moving away from that fast fashion trend.' The proof is in the pudding. Since partnering with Love Island, eBay has seen a 700% increase in searches for 'pre-loved fashion'.

More about the partnership will be revealed in the near future. For now, after all that dressing up, is she looking forward to just, whisper it, relaxing in loungewear? If yesterday's birthday outfit is anything to go by - a fabulous chainmail top and leather trousers - the answer's not anytime soon. 'I’ll be honest, I’m still on a bit of a high.'