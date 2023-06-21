  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

These Summer Sandals Are In The Sale, So Buy Them While They’re Still In Stock

From designer styles to high street hits, add these to basket now.

summer sandals clearance sale
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted
Slide 1 of 9
1
Khaite Leather Sandals
Khaite Leather Sandals
2
Boden Blue Printed Satin Slides
Boden Blue Printed Satin Slides
3
Jigsaw Suede Heeled Sandals
Jigsaw Suede Heeled Sandals
4
Isabel Marant Naori Leather Sandals
Isabel Marant Naori Leather Sandals
5
Claudie Pierlot Beige Leather and Canvas Sandals
Claudie Pierlot Beige Leather and Canvas Sandals
6
Michael Michael Kors Logo Sandals
Michael Michael Kors Logo Sandals
7
Radley Mules
Radley Mules
8
Manolo Blahnik Crystal-Embellished Sandals
Manolo Blahnik Crystal-Embellished Sandals
9
Maje Crystal Buckle Sandals
Maje Crystal Buckle Sandals

We've been blessed with a few weeks of good weather which, if you trust the national forecast, looks set to continue for at least the foreseeable future. You may have stocked up on the best summer dresses you can find and discovered the best heatwave buys to keep you cool but, if you're anything like me anyway, you're possibly struggling with your shoes. I still haven't find the right pair for summer, which marry comfort with style. So, I was overjoyed to discover that some of the best sandals are actually now in the sale.

I have spent the last few weeks nursing my feet back to health after wearing a string of shoes that gave me blisters, so I've embarked on a very serious and considered discovery to bring you the best of the sandals in the summer clearance sales.

From designer sandals with lovely discounts to high street styles you'll want to wear summer after summer, here are the very best I suggest you add to basket now – before I do.

1. Khaite Leather Sandals

khaite sandals

Buy now

Description

Khaite's leather sandals will look great with flared midi skirts and crisp cotton shirts.

khaite sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Boden Blue Printed Satin Slides

boden sandals

Buy now

Description

Wear with mini dresses on holiday and with tailored linen trousers when you need to feel more

boden sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Jigsaw Suede Heeled Sandals

jigsaw sandals

Buy now

Description

If you want a slight heel you can wear all day and not experience hideous pain, these sandals are

jigsaw sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Isabel Marant Naori Leather Sandals

isabel marant sandals

Buy now

Description

These will make everything look great, from dresses to jeans. They're super comfy, too.

isabel marant sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Claudie Pierlot Beige Leather and Canvas Sandals

claudie pierlot sandals

Buy now

Description

With adjustable straps, leather soles and gold hardware details, these sandals will always be in

claudie pierlot sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Michael Michael Kors Logo Sandals

michael kors sandals

Buy now

Description

Buy these now and wear them forever – team with cotton-poplin shirts and wide leg trousers.

michael kors sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Radley Mules

radley mules

Buy now

Description

Available in three different colours, these leather mules will look great with cropped jeans.

radley mules
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Manolo Blahnik Crystal-Embellished Sandals

manolo blahnik sandals

Buy now

Description

The Harrods sale is full of amazing brands for a lot less than usual. These sandals will be your

manolo blahnik sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Maje Crystal Buckle Sandals

maje sandals

Buy now

Description

The chunky sandal trend shows no sign of abating – this buckled pair from Maje is one of the best.

maje sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us