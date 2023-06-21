These Summer Sandals Are In The Sale, So Buy Them While They’re Still In Stock

We've been blessed with a few weeks of good weather which, if you trust the national forecast, looks set to continue for at least the foreseeable future. You may have stocked up on the best summer dresses you can find and discovered the best heatwave buys to keep you cool but, if you're anything like me anyway, you're possibly struggling with your shoes. I still haven't find the right pair for summer, which marry comfort with style. So, I was overjoyed to discover that some of the best sandals are actually now in the sale.
I have spent the last few weeks nursing my feet back to health after wearing a string of shoes that gave me blisters, so I've embarked on a very serious and considered discovery to bring you the best of the sandals in the summer clearance sales.
From designer sandals with lovely discounts to high street styles you'll want to wear summer after summer, here are the very best I suggest you add to basket now – before I do.
1. Khaite Leather Sandals
Description
Khaite's leather sandals will look great with flared midi skirts and crisp cotton shirts.
2. Boden Blue Printed Satin Slides
Description
Wear with mini dresses on holiday and with tailored linen trousers when you need to feel more
3. Jigsaw Suede Heeled Sandals
Description
If you want a slight heel you can wear all day and not experience hideous pain, these sandals are
4. Isabel Marant Naori Leather Sandals
Description
These will make everything look great, from dresses to jeans. They're super comfy, too.
5. Claudie Pierlot Beige Leather and Canvas Sandals
Description
With adjustable straps, leather soles and gold hardware details, these sandals will always be in
6. Michael Michael Kors Logo Sandals
Description
Buy these now and wear them forever – team with cotton-poplin shirts and wide leg trousers.
7. Radley Mules
Description
Available in three different colours, these leather mules will look great with cropped jeans.
8. Manolo Blahnik Crystal-Embellished Sandals
Description
The Harrods sale is full of amazing brands for a lot less than usual. These sandals will be your