The Summer Dresses Sale Season Has Started

The sight of two little words 'summer' and 'sale' is often enough to throw the most seasoned shopper into something of a tailspin. If that's you, the best thing to is avoid impulse shopping altogether when it comes to bargains. Instead, think about what you actually need for the current season and next, whether that's swimwear and sandals for your next holiday or sensible black trousers for work.
If summer dresses are on your shopping list because you haven't found the time to invest even though we're well into warm-weather territory, you're in luck. With the sales now in full swing, and with discounts of up to %60, now is a brilliant time to meet your new best friend in the form of a frock, whether you're looking for something chic to wear to your next wedding or a saucy little number to take on holiday.
1. Uniqlo, Dotted V-Neck Long-Sleeved Mini Dress
Uniqlo's timeless take on polka dots will only set you back £9.90 in the sale.
2. Zimmermann, Vitali Striped Crochet-Knit Cotton Maxi Dress
You could wear this crochet dress in the city with a brown blazer and chunky gold earrings.
3. Whistles, Cow-Print Shirt Dress
Why choose florals when you could waft around wearing cow print?
4. Jigsaw, Terrain Linen Midi Dress
This swirl-patterned linen dress could be dressed up for a wedding and down(ish) for the office.
5. Paco Rabanne, Printed Asymmetrical Minidress
Paco Rabanne's minidress proves that the tie-dye trend lives on.
6. & Other Stories, Fitted Cut-Out Shirt Dress
You could wear this shirt dress as a dress or leave it unbuttoned over a tank top and jeans combo.
7. Boden, Ruched Bust Satin Maxi Dress
This satin maxi dress will see you through summer cocktail season.
8. Arket, Wrap Dress
This silky wrap dress, in a tantalising shade of pistachio, has got your name on it for wedding
9. Massimo Dutti, Long Crochet Knit Dress
Crochet is a perennial summer trend, whether you're heading to a festival or not.
10. Loewe, Printed Tulle Maxi Dress
The 'It' dress of summer 2023 has officially entered the sale. Hurry!
11. Weekday, Smock Shirt Dress
This dress' texture and slightly trumpeted sleeves make it look much more expensive than its sale
12. Ganni, 3D Jacquard Mini Dress
Ganni has so many great dresses in its summer sale but this one is particularly special.