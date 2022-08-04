The Best Boyfriend Jeans That You Can Buy Right Now

What are boyfriend jeans?

Boyfriend jeans are a more relaxed, wider-leg jean that sit, mid-rise, on the hips instead of the classic high waist 'mom' style. Managing to be both comfy and chic, no mean feat in the denim world, they've cemented their status as a cult favourite.

Comfy, easy to wear and generally brilliant, they're now a prominent fixture of the denim market. Back in the 1960s, Marilyn Monroe wore some of the best boyfriend jeans on record. In 2008, Katie Holmes appeared in a baggy pair of jeans next to Tom Cruise. And since then, all the cool-girls - Zoë Kravitz, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa - tend towards denim that has some breathing space.

©Getty

In 2021, with the return of '90s grunge and everything Y2K, baggy-fitting jeans are everywhere we look. And the best news is that the outfit possibilities are endless. If the weather's playing ball, try a simple tank top and Birkenstocks. For a hint of '00s realness, how about pumped-up trainers and a bejewelled crop top (with a white button-down on standby)?

Dua Lipa ©Getty

Whatever your preference may be, here's our edit of the best low- and high-rise boyfriend jeans. From white jeans to light-washed denim, we've got you covered.