The Best Boyfriend Jeans That You Can Buy Right Now

What are boyfriend jeans?
Boyfriend jeans are a more relaxed, wider-leg jean that sit, mid-rise, on the hips instead of the classic high waist 'mom' style. Managing to be both comfy and chic, no mean feat in the denim world, they've cemented their status as a cult favourite.
Comfy, easy to wear and generally brilliant, they're now a prominent fixture of the denim market. Back in the 1960s, Marilyn Monroe wore some of the best boyfriend jeans on record. In 2008, Katie Holmes appeared in a baggy pair of jeans next to Tom Cruise. And since then, all the cool-girls - Zoë Kravitz, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa - tend towards denim that has some breathing space.
In 2021, with the return of '90s grunge and everything Y2K, baggy-fitting jeans are everywhere we look. And the best news is that the outfit possibilities are endless. If the weather's playing ball, try a simple tank top and Birkenstocks. For a hint of '00s realness, how about pumped-up trainers and a bejewelled crop top (with a white button-down on standby)?
Head to Lucy & Yak for an array of organic cotton options, Gap for a bit of stretch-denim, and Acne Studios for a great selection of straight-leg and slim-fit boyfriend jeans.
Whatever your preference may be, here's our edit of the best low- and high-rise boyfriend jeans. From white jeans to light-washed denim, we've got you covered.
SHOP: The Best Boyfriend Jeans To Buy Now
Cut from authentic denim and sitting high on the waist, these non-stretch jeans from Whistles are based on the label's signature exaggerated barrel-leg silhouette. Falling to an ankle-grazing length and detailed with visible stitching accents throughout, we would style these with everything from chunky trainers to heeled ankle boots.
FRAME's blue Le Jane jeans are crafted with panels that run down the sides, creating a relaxed straight-leg finish. The cotton denim includes recycled fibres and is gently faded to evoke a vintage sensibility, then cut to a high-rise silhouette with four pockets.
These boyfriend jeans by BDG feature a high-rise waist, belt loops, button and zip fly and classic five-pocket construction, cut with a loose fit through the leg.
Inspired by 2000's fashion trends, the Bella jeans are designed for the GRLFRND that is cool enough to wear her boyfriend's go-to denim. Gently faded and distressed, this rigid style dons a low rise and relaxed legs.
Bottega Veneta's indigo denim jeans reference workwear with an exaggerated tag at one side and yellow stitching in the signature 'V' across the back. This pair has been made in Italy, tailored for a boyfriend silhouette that's extra-long in the leg to gather slightly over your shoes.
A great pair of jeans is the backbone of every woman's wardrobe, and the New York label R13 makes some of the coolest around. The 'Boyfriend' is cut in a slim leg shape designed to be worn low on your hips, style them with a logo tee and sneakers.
Refined with stitched panels, Isabel Marant's blue Nadege jeans have a relaxed boyfriend fit adhering to the label's androgynous vision.
Add a splash of pastel colour to your spring and summer wardrobe with these gorgeous pink boyfriend-style jeans from And Other Stories. The ultimate cut features a low waist, a wide, full-length leg and a classic five-pocket denim silhouette.
A wardrobe staple at an affordable price point, Mango's take on the boyfriend jean is a sight to behold. Super sleek and flattering this pair of boyfriend jeans will quickly become your go-to denim.
We had to include another MANGO option because they're perfect for an everyday grab. This black option is a complete wardrobe staple.
On-trend '90s-style ultra-high rise straight jeans with built-in stretch for superior comfort featuring our highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
A new style of jeans for All Saints summer collection, they're a high-waisted boyfriend fit with distressing on the knee, leg and hems. Tuck a t-shirt in and go.
Casual days call for comfy jeans. M&S has cut these in a mid-rise boyfriend fit with a button fastening at the waist and ankle-grazer rolled hems for a laid-back look.
Go about your day in ultimate comfort by slipping into these organic cotton-rich vintage wash boyfriend jeans. Featuring a roomy relaxed fit with a high waist design and ankle grazer length plus, added stretch for flexibility.