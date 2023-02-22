We’ve Spotted Silver Trousers All Over Instagram, But Should You Buy Some?

Most social media trends aren't made for real life. Case in point, those absolutely ginormous red boots. But occasionally, something that looks great on the 'gram can also become a wardrobe cornerstone that's low-effort but high-impact. And on that point, I give you: silver trousers.

Amelie Stanescu ©Getty

Sweetie wrapper-shiny, and usually made of faux or real leather, these are often spotted on the fashion month circuit. At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Amelie Stanescu wore her mock-croc pair of silver trousers with another street style-staple, an oversized biker jacket that looked like it had done several thousands miles, and a sleek black polo neck. Swap the biker jacket for a blazer, BTW, and you could easily head into the office if you work somewhere with a smart-casual dress code.

Emilie Joseph ©Getty

They've also found a fan club on Instagram. Stylist Bronagh Meere posted a picture of herself wearing a pair of sought-after silver trousers from Warehouse. Not only did it get 11,000 likes, but it generated a lot of chat. 'Those trousers. I want!!!!' said one user. 'I dream of those silver trousers,' commented another. Clearly, silver trousers are quite the conversation-starter.

The best thing about a bottom half that has such main character energy is that the top half can sit back and relax. A denim jacket, a white tree or a grey cashmere sweater will dial down the mood so that you're left with an outfit that's punchy but polished. Sound good?