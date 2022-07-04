  1. Home
Sienna Miller Wore A White Summer Dress To Wimbledon – And It’s Still Available To Buy

Yet again, she aced it.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted on

If there's one person who always serves style aces at Wimbledon, it's Sienna Miller. She's queen of the stands at Centre Court, whether she arrives in effortlessly relaxed tailoring or perkily striped separates. And this year she fell back on one of summer's most reliable stalwarts: the white dress.

Hers, an off-the-shoulder style in lace and linen that harked back to her boho-luxe days in 2004 - was from Polo Ralph Lauren. It's actually still available to buy for £749, but if your budget is more modest, there's plenty of white summer dresses that will prove tempting on the high street. Aligne's, which has just been reduced to £55, could be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, and borrows from a similar boho mood board to Polo Ralph Lauren's.

Elsewhere in SW19, Nicola Coughlan proved that the white shirt dress isn't going anywhere for summer 2022. Contrasting with her red lips and black sandals, it looked even more glorious than that ice-cold Pimm's.

And finally at Paris Couture Week, where temperatures are holding steady at around 27 degrees, Liya Kebede made yet another case for the white summer dress outside Alaïa. Pairing the mini with a matching cropped jacket, it was a valuable lesson in how to look polished in a heatwave (take note for next week).

SHOP: The Best White Summer Dresses

