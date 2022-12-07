Sienna Miller’s High Street Coat Is Still Available – And Perfect For The Cold Snap That’s Coming

The bad news: it's about to get cold(er). The good news: if you've got a chic coat, you're sorted for any outfit eventuality. Allow me to elaborate with a picture of Sienna Miller . Spotted yesterday in New York, the actor wore a checked coat that was the definition of polished. You couldn't actually see what she was wearing underneath - just the knee-high boots that disappeared up the coat's hemline - and herein lies the genius of brilliant outerwear. If it's great - meaning, you just need to throw it on to look instantly more pulled-together - it doesn't actually matter what you're wearing underneath.

Miller's coat is from one of her favourite high street brands, Sézane, and is still available to buy in all sizes (6-18) for £350. It's definitely on the pricer end of the spectrum, but the pros are that it's the kind of coat that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Watching your kids play football? Belt it over black leggings and thermals. Going out with the girls? Wear a svelte sweater dress and thermals (the thermals are pretty much non-negotiable). It's so good you won't want to take it off (which, considering the weather forecast, is only a positive thing).