While We Wait For The Selfridges Black Friday Sale, Here’s How You Can Shop Its Winter Discounts

Black Friday is right around the corner, providing the perfect opportunity to get organised for Christmas (have you made a list and checked it twice?) or make some choice investment purchases.
With more thousands of products in the women’s section alone at Selfridges, it can feel like a monumental mission to undertake in your lunch break. Luckily, we’ll be doing the hard work for you, truffling out some real gems in the process. It’s always wise to shop for big-ticket items, like coats, bags and boots, in the sales. It's not just about the fashion, though. We're expecting there to be a wealth of beauty treats – including some of the best beauty advent calendars – for less, as well as some great pieces for your home, such as coffee makers and wine glasses.
In the meantime, Selfridges has a winter discounts section with some choice buys.
SHOP: The Best Bargains In The Selfridges Sale
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday will fall on 25 November 2022. Cyber Monday will follow on 28 November, but we’d recommend that you start looking at your favourite luxury retailers any time from November onwards.
