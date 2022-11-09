While We Wait For The Selfridges Black Friday Sale, Here’s How You Can Shop Its Winter Discounts

With more thousands of products in the women’s section alone at Selfridges, it can feel like a monumental mission to undertake in your lunch break. Luckily, we’ll be doing the hard work for you, truffling out some real gems in the process. It’s always wise to shop for big-ticket items, like coats, bags and boots, in the sales. It's not just about the fashion, though. We're expecting there to be a wealth of beauty treats – including some of the best beauty advent calendars – for less, as well as some great pieces for your home, such as coffee makers and wine glasses.