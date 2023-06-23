One Of These Celebrity-Approved Pans Sells Every Two Minutes – And It Really Does Make Cooking Easier

If you've spent any time on the internet in the last year, chances are you’ve come across the Always Pan from Our Place. It’s been popping up left, right and centre – from TikTok to Instagram. And, yes, we know what you're thinking: a viral pan? Well, you better believe it, because aside from basically all of FoodTok vouching for this pan, celebrities such as Cameron Diaz and Selena Gomez have given the all-in-one kitchen accessory their seal of approval.

Now, this trusty piece of cookware has been given an upgrade to make it even better.

The new collection will incorporate the brand's latest Thermakind™technology (a 50% longer-lasting, toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating), which includes the Always Pan 2.0, Perfect Pot and Griddle Pan. And once again, Selena Gomez is collaborating with the brand, which has previously led to some impressive results.

According to Our Place, the Selena Gomez x Our Place Collection is sure to sell out. During the last launch they sold an Always Pan every two minutes and several pieces of the collection are now sold out forever. So, get in quick.

Photo: Our Place

The Always Pan is a 'do-it-all' pan to replace (wait for it) eight traditional cookware pieces. I know, I couldn't believe it either. So, to satisfy my curiosity, I decided to put the sell-out pan through rigorous testing. Prepare to have your minds blown.

Could this be the pan to end all pans?

Listen, we all want to ensure we're eating as well as possible but honestly, home cooking and meal prep require a lot of time and energy. With this cookware, you’re promised a lightweight, ceramic-coated, toxin-free all-in-one pan compatible with all hob types.

According to Our Place, the Always Pan replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. I'm gasping for air right now. That's a lot of cookware. T

Initial Thoughts

I went for the Always Pan in sage green but if that doesn't match your kitchen decor, it's available in other attractive shades such as dusky pink, charcoal and more. Plus, Our Place stocks a mini version of this pan - as well as a Cast Iron Always Pan.

Photo: Piper Huxley / Grazia

I was pleasantly surprised to discover that it's actually quite lightweight, despite being a little on the bulky side. The coating is non-stick and ceramic and, on the inside, there is a custom stainless steel steamer basket, perfect for steaming vegetables or dumplings. The modular lid is also easy to handle.

I love the nesting beechwood spatula that arrives with the pan. Of course, as this pan is ceramic, silicone and wooden utensils are better when cooking; the last thing you want to do is scratch the pan. One of my favourite design details is an integrated spoon rest on the pan, which will come in handy down the line.

The pouring spouts are another favourite element of mine. They're perfect for decanting soups, sauces and stews to serve - or even to get ahead for the week into containers. No mess means less cleaning up. I love the sound of that.

This pan is quite large at 25.5 cm in diameter, 6.86 cm deep, and a potential of 2.46 litres in capacity.

Photo: Piper Huxley / Grazia

Using the Always Pan

What do you make with a pan designed to make practically anything? After much deliberation, I narrowed it down to a hearty vegetable curry.

When sautéing the onions, I had absolutely no issues with the pan. It heated up quickly and efficiently. In fact, the Always Pan is compatible with ceramic, gas, electric and induction hobs, so that's a win for all households.

Nothing got stuck to the bottom of the pan and, in fact, you can't even tell if the pan has been used – that's how well it cleans.

As for the boiling and simmering process, the pan also handled this very well with the lid keeping the heat in efficiently. I poured the ingredients in with no problem, nothing stuck to the pan and everything cooked brilliantly.

Final verdict? The Always Pan was a dream to use.

Photo: Piper Huxley / Grazia

Are Always Pans easy to clean?

When it comes to cleaning the Always Pan, thanks to its non-stick coating everything seemed to almost slide off under warm soapy water and a soft sponge.

Favourite bits?

I’m a proper foodie, so I am always enthusiastic about cookware. But it's safe to say I have now joined the many people on social media who are obsessed with this Always Pan.

It’s easy to use, non-stick, sturdy and looks like it will last a long time. It’s innovative, too, with the core attributes being perfectly well-designed – and the extras making it stand out. The integrated spoon rest and pour spouts come to mind. For me, it’s lightweight and easy to handle. As for its capacity, it's excellent for making a meal for up to four people.

You can also buy some excellent add-ons from Our Place to make the cooking process even easier, like Hot Grips, a Fry Deck and – my favourite – a marbled clay Tagineto transform your pan in an instant.

Any issues?

Apart from the fact that it's a little bulky so tricky to store if you're very short on space, I can confidently say that I have no real complaints.

It might be worth noting that some customers have reported a loss of effectiveness in the non-stick feature after six months of regular use, which certainly gives me food for thought.

Our Place has responded with a few pointers on how to keep that non-stick: 'We recommend cooking on low to medium-low heat as high heat over a long period of time can degrade the quality of the non-stick. That said, the occasional sear is totally fine.'

Are Always Pans dishwasher safe?

Though Always Pans are renowned for their convenience and compatibility, they cannot be put in the dishwasher. When it comes to cleaning, handwashing is recommended. After all, you want to keep that non-stick coating.

Are Always Pans oven safe?

The 2.0 and Selena X Our Place collab are oven-safe, up to 215°C. What a nifty upgrade.

Our Place has a nifty bakeware bundle and their Perfect Pot is safe in the oven up to 215 degrees.

Always Pan: is it worth the hype?

When the Always Pan launched in July last year, I was intrigued by the claims of 'replacing your cookware.' If you grab a mini version and a Perfect Pot, then I think that's certainly all you need. It’s an attractive piece of cookware, ethically conscious and multi-functional. If you look after it, it'll serve you well and give you a little bit of luxury.

This item has all the makings of becoming a signature household staple, like, dare we say, a Le Creuset casserole dish...

SHOP: Selena Gomez X Our Place

The limited-edition summer collection comes in two brand new colours — Cielo and Tierra.

Plus, 10% of net profits from this partnership will go to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health services for young people.

