Quick – Monica Vinader Is Having A 50% Final Flash Sale And These Celeb Pieces Are Included

In just 15 years, British brand Monica Vinader has become a leading light in the jewellery market, crafting beautiful, affordable pieces that appeal to all ages and tastes. This is why it has amassed such a huge and varied celebrity fan club, including Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, Zoe Saldana, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie and Julianne Moore.

Collaborations with fashion labels like Mother of Pearl, as well as a recent partnership with A-list stylist Kate Young has only added to this appeal, so it's not surprising that Google has noticed an increase in searches for the brand aroundBlack Friday.

Dakota Johnson in Monica Vinader hoop earrings

You'd be forgiven for thinking we left Black Friday behind us last week but, in actual fact, many sales are still ongoing. Before you groan under the weight of sales fatigue, the good news is that Monica Vinader has decided to slash its prices in a surprise Black Friday flash sale that lasts for just one day.

While Monica Vinader was already offering a generous 30% off for Black Friday 2023, it has now decided to hold a 50% off sale until tomorrow night (that's 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 29th November to be specific). And the even better news? Some of the brand's best pieces are included, such as EmRata's large Siren Muse Wave Hoops – now reduced from £150 to £75.

Ariana's pearl earrings? Also in the flash sale, with over £70 off, as is Selena's tennis necklaceand her Nura Wrap Ring.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Monica Vinader ring

Lots of celebs have also been wearing pieces from the Kate Young collection – Jennifer Lawrence wore the Gemstone Ring and Dakota Johnson just wore the Striped Hoop Earrings, both of which have 30% off right now.

From rings to lockets to everyday earrings to something sparkly for special occasions, this flash sale is the perfect opportunity to furnish your jewellery box with something really lovely. It's also, of course, an ideal way to buy brilliant Christmas presents while saving money – and we envy the person who finds a Monica Vinader box under the tree this year.