Quick – Monica Vinader Is Having A 50% Final Flash Sale And These Celeb Pieces Are Included

Thought Black Friday was over? Think again.

monica vinader sale
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
1
monica vinader hoop earrings
Monica Vinader Siren Muse Wave Large Hoop Earrings
2
monica vinader striped hoops
MV x Kate Young Gemstone Striped Medium Hoop Earrings
3
monica vinader ring
MV x Kate Young Gemstone Ring
4
monica vinader pearl earrings
Monica Vinader Baroque Pearl Huggie Earrings
5
monica vinader ring
Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Ring
6
monica vinader diamond necklace
Monica Vinader Diamond Tennis Necklace
7
monica vinader diamond ring
Monica Vinader Riva Diamond Hoop Ring
8
monica vinader friendship bracelet
Monica Vinader Delphi Gemstone Friendship Bracelet
9
monica vinader diamond necklace
Monica Vinader Large Diamond Solitaire Necklace
10
monica vinader siren earrings
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings
11
monica vinader locket
Monica Vinader Woven Heart Locket Chain Necklace
12
monica vinader earrings
Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Earrings
13
monica vinader diamond ring
Monica Vinader Siren Muse Diamond and Hammered Ring Stack
14
monica vinader hoops
Monica Vinader Deia Chunky Hoop Earrings
15
monica vinader bracelet
Monica Vinader Linear Chain Bracelet
16
monica vinader earrings
Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Stud Drop Earrings

In just 15 years, British brand Monica Vinader has become a leading light in the jewellery market, crafting beautiful, affordable pieces that appeal to all ages and tastes. This is why it has amassed such a huge and varied celebrity fan club, including Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, Zoe Saldana, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie and Julianne Moore.

Collaborations with fashion labels like Mother of Pearl, as well as a recent partnership with A-list stylist Kate Young has only added to this appeal, so it's not surprising that Google has noticed an increase in searches for the brand aroundBlack Friday.

Dakota Johnson in Monica Vinader hoop earrings

You'd be forgiven for thinking we left Black Friday behind us last week but, in actual fact, many sales are still ongoing. Before you groan under the weight of sales fatigue, the good news is that Monica Vinader has decided to slash its prices in a surprise Black Friday flash sale that lasts for just one day.

While Monica Vinader was already offering a generous 30% off for Black Friday 2023, it has now decided to hold a 50% off sale until tomorrow night (that's 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 29th November to be specific). And the even better news? Some of the brand's best pieces are included, such as EmRata's large Siren Muse Wave Hoops – now reduced from £150 to £75.

Ariana's pearl earrings? Also in the flash sale, with over £70 off, as is Selena's tennis necklaceand her Nura Wrap Ring.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Monica Vinader ring

Lots of celebs have also been wearing pieces from the Kate Young collection – Jennifer Lawrence wore the Gemstone Ring and Dakota Johnson just wore the Striped Hoop Earrings, both of which have 30% off right now.

From rings to lockets to everyday earrings to something sparkly for special occasions, this flash sale is the perfect opportunity to furnish your jewellery box with something really lovely. It's also, of course, an ideal way to buy brilliant Christmas presents while saving money – and we envy the person who finds a Monica Vinader box under the tree this year.

SHOP: The Monica Vinader Black Friday Flash Sale

1. Monica Vinader Siren Muse Wave Large Hoop Earrings

Description

As seen on EmRata, these hoops come in different sizes and are perfect for dressing up your

2. MV x Kate Young Gemstone Striped Medium Hoop Earrings

Description

Dakota Johnson just wore these exact hoops in New York and they're now reduced by 30%.

3. MV x Kate Young Gemstone Ring

Description

Jennifer Lawrence has worn this several times already, as has Greta Gerwig and Selena Gomez.

4. Monica Vinader Baroque Pearl Huggie Earrings

Description

Ariana Grande has worn these – and we see why she chose them. They look far more expensive than

5. Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Ring

Description

Several celebrities have worn this, including Selena Gomez. It's a real statement piece you could

6. Monica Vinader Diamond Tennis Necklace

Description

As worn by Selena Gomez, this feels both modern and like a family heirloom all at once. It's

7. Monica Vinader Riva Diamond Hoop Ring

Description

Who knew you could ring a diamond ring for less than £100? Well, thanks to 50% off this timeless

8. Monica Vinader Delphi Gemstone Friendship Bracelet

Description

Stuck for what to buy your best friend this Christmas? Why not give one of these grown-up

9. Monica Vinader Large Diamond Solitaire Necklace

Description

This is a classic piece that you'll want to wear forever – and it's only £150 in the sale. It's

10. Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings

Description

You can choose between green onyx or aquamarine, as well as three different metal finishes. Soon

11. Monica Vinader Woven Heart Locket Chain Necklace

Description

This would make such a special present. You can put a photo of your choice inside the locket and

12. Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Earrings

Description

Bottega Vibes on a Black Friday budget, these earrings will jazz up even the simplest of outfits.

13. Monica Vinader Siren Muse Diamond and Hammered Ring Stack

Description

Comprised of three separate rings, you can wear these pieces separately or together for the

14. Monica Vinader Deia Chunky Hoop Earrings

Description

A twist on the classic hoop, these chunky earrings are made from 18ct gold vermeil but are less

15. Monica Vinader Linear Chain Bracelet

Description

Also available in gold and rose gold, you can engrave these bracelets at no extra cost to make

16. Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Stud Drop Earrings

Description

If pearls feel too conventional for your tastes, these earrings are the perfect compromise.

