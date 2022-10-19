Sienna Miller’s Favourite Dress Brand Just Launched The Perfect Party Capsule

We're on the cusp of party season, which means getting ready to dial up the drama in your wardrobe. If you're in need inspiration for what to wear, take a peek at Self-Portrait's capsule collection for Mytheresa. Launching today, the 20-piece collection of beautifully bright dresses, embellished sets and showstopping accessories will have you covered, whatever the occasion.

©Jana Gerberding

Loved by the likes of Sienna Miller and the Princess of Wales, Self-Portrait knows how to create a perfect party dress. Its iconic Bow Bag, the very same carried by Chloë Sevigny, is re-imagined in rhinestones for the capsule. Available in shades of pink, azure blue and glittering silver, it's the perfect plus one. Miller's favourite powder blue knit dress, meanwhile, has been given a shimmering green update for the collection with the addition of cut-outs and jewels.

©Jana Gerberding

Our favourites include a scarlet ruched mid-length dress that will come to the rescue on those, 'But what do I wear?!' occasions, strapless dresses in hues of Barbie pink and tangerine and cute matching sets adorned with crystal buttons. Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, says: 'Each piece has been designed with the sole intention of making the woman who wears it feel vibrant yet elegant.'

©Jana Gerberding

The capsule collection of dresses, two-pieces and glittering bags launched today on Mytheresa. Get ready to get your glad rags on.