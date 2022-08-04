Sienna Miller Just Wore The Perfect Wedding Guest Dress – And It’s Still Available To Buy

She's just back from holiday in St Tropez. But last night it was back to work for Sienna Miller, who appeared at the red carpet premiere for The Sandman. And if you're still on the lookout for a late-summer wedding guest dress , you've come to the right place. Miller arrived looked like a modern-day Cinderella, ditching the puffy princess gown for a svelte, stretch-knit dress by Self-Portrait.

A favourite with Selena Gomez, who works with the same stylist as Miller, Kate Young, the brand is the fashion-editor go-to for pretty dresses with a point of difference that, crucially, are much more affordable than most designers. Miller's dress at last night's premiere, which featured romantic trumpet sleeves and a bow neckline, is still available to buy and will set you back £370. She also wore a similar dress from the brand to a friend's wedding last month, a candy pink style that is also still available for £350, which she paired with lilac sandals from Bottega Veneta. It totally depends on whether you prefer fitted or floaty, but if you're all for the former, one of these pastel numbers would make a pretty plus-one.