Selena Gomez’s Zara Trench Is Still Available To Buy

It's the perfect transitional coat - and £89.99.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Selena Gomez might have a hotline to the coolest cool-girl brands (Totême, Saint Laurent and Valentino), but she's also a huge fan of the high street. Her most recent find? A trench coat. Not only is it the smartest option in terms of transitional outerwear, but this particular style is from Zara.

Selena, who was spotted in a friend's photo on Instagram, appears to be touristing in Paris. And what could be better for the chicest fashion capital than a classic trench? Zara's is available in three different neutrals - navy blue, ecru and beige - and comes in at £89.99. That's not bad for a coat you can wear all year round - bundled over a chunky sweater and a blazer in winter; thrown over a linen sundress in summer - and which naturally has a designer feel thanks to its oversized cut.

1. Zara, Oversized Water-Repellent Trench Coat With Belt

Selena wore hers with a mini sweater dress from Aritzia, which feels perfect for this holding period before summer proper starts. As long as you ditch the black opaques. It is June, after all.

