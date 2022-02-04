Zara’s New Limited Edition Collection Is Here To Upgrade All Your Winter Outfits

You can't rely on the weather at this time of year, but you can bet on the fact that your fashion forecast is looking a whole lot more fabulous thanks to the new in section at Zara. So good, in fact, that Grazia's fashion editors have already shared their Zara wish list this month. The high street retailer has of course nailed some of the best autumn jumpers and ticked off all the key shoe styles, but we're here to tell you about the latest premium collection: Limited Edition.

Zara's Limited Edition edit trickles in throughout the year, but it's just had a fresh new drop of premium pieces that are guaranteed to breath life into your existing winter wardrobe. If you're thinking about party season, there's a whole host of black dresses that'll happily be your guest to any soirée. If you're more concerned with your everyday outfits, then look no further than the wool and leather trousers that'll be the base to any great look. And if you're on the lookout for a biker jacket (they're back with a bang this year) then there's even one of these, too.

The thing is, though, each piece does come with a slightly higher price-point than the usual Zara finds. But - and this is a big but - everything is made from more premium materials so if looked after well, could last you years, or even decades. Keep going to see our edit of the new Limited Edition Zara pieces.