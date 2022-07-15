The Best Selena Gomez Outfits (And Some Of Them Are Even High Street!)

If you haven't watched Only Murders in the Building - the irreverent true crime caper available to watch on Disney+ - then you might not be acquainted with Mabel Mora. Played by singer-actor Selena Gomez, she's the slightly spiky foil to the hilarious double act that is Steve Martin and Martin Short, last seen 'play-fighting' in the rom-com classic Father of the Bride. And while the show is mostly about uncovering the murderer who lives in their building - and podcasting their escapades involving, for example, a dead cat's leg - Gomez's outfits have become quite the talking point. The statement coats, the sensible boots, the striking knits; all stack up to be quite the distraction from all the amateur evidence-gathering and witness-questioning.
IRL, Gomez is no stranger to the red carpet, staking her style on super-cool co-ords (from her high street favourite, Mango, as well as Zara) and minidresses by designers such as Victor Glemaud, Alaïa and Self-Portrait. With help from stylist Kate Young - whose roster of clients includes Sienna Miller, Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson - Gomez has well and truly modernised the two-piece - one of her most recent outings was a houndstooth set by Alaïa - and the sharpest of sharp takes on tailoring. Keep scrolling for her best outfits.
Victor Glemaud's little yellow dress was a cheerful choice for the launch of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty's, new lipstick.
Gomez is famously good at finding the best co-ords, as proven by this houndstooth set from Alaïa.
Alexander McQueen's tuxedo dress was a smart move to celebrate the launch of a new lipstick at Rare Beauty.
For the season two premiere of Only Murders in the Building, Gomez had a knock-out moment in silver Michael Kors.
Another sunshine moment, this time in a high street co-ord from Mango.
For a panel at Deadline Contenders Television, Gomez wore another high street hit from Mango.
At the Critics Choice Awards, Gomez matched the red carpet with a scarlet gown by Louis Vuitton.
Oscar de la Renta's puff-sleeved gown was a simple yet striking choice for the SAG Awards.
Gomez is also a fan of Self-Portrait - and wore this stretch-knit tangerine dream for The Late Show with Seth Meyers.
Gomez + Versace = a match made in heaven.
At 2019's American Music Awards, Gomez, again, turned to Versace, rocking an acid green mini and matching pumps on the red carpet.