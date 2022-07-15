The Best Selena Gomez Outfits (And Some Of Them Are Even High Street!)

If you haven't watched Only Murders in the Building - the irreverent true crime caper available to watch on Disney+ - then you might not be acquainted with Mabel Mora. Played by singer-actor Selena Gomez, she's the slightly spiky foil to the hilarious double act that is Steve Martin and Martin Short, last seen 'play-fighting' in the rom-com classic Father of the Bride. And while the show is mostly about uncovering the murderer who lives in their building - and podcasting their escapades involving, for example, a dead cat's leg - Gomez's outfits have become quite the talking point. The statement coats, the sensible boots, the striking knits; all stack up to be quite the distraction from all the amateur evidence-gathering and witness-questioning.