  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Team Grazia’s Verdict On The Jigsaw X Roksanda Collaboration

It's colourful, sculptural and available on the high street.

Jigsaw x Roksanda
by Natalie Hammond |
Updated
1
Plisse Tabard Dress
Plisse Tabard Dress
2
Colour-Block Cowl Dress
Colour-Block Cowl Dress
3
Fit And Flare Dress
Fit And Flare Dress
4
Cocoon Shearling Coat
Cocoon Shearling Coat
5
Knitted Sleeve Coat
Knitted Sleeve Coat
6
Knitted Sleeve Jacket
Knitted Sleeve Jacket
7
Colour-Block Fisherman's Rib Jumper
Colour-Block Fisherman's Rib Jumper
8
Knitted Tabard
Knitted Tabard
9
Colour-Block Silk Top
Colour-Block Silk Top
10
Ruby Light Silk Top
Ruby Light Silk Top

In fashion circles, Roksanda is a byword for a powerful kind of elegance. Need a dress that makes you feel as captivating as a piece of art? Or A-grade tailoring that is guaranteed to make you feel as good as you look? Or a punchy pattern, some saturated colour-blocking or simply a garment that makes everyone you encounter think to themselves, 'Where did she get that?' Roksanda Ilinčić is the queen of such clothes, conversation starters that will become future collector's items, and now she's collaborated with one of the most grown-up high street stores on the collaboration to end all collaborations: Jigsaw x Roksanda.

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

The 29-piece collection drops online tomorrow and, as fans of both brands will already be able to attest, it's very much a meeting of two minds. ‘Both our customer and Roksanda’s share a love of bold shape and colour, so the partnership felt like a natural fit,' says Jo Sykes, Jigsaw's creative director. Boldness is certainly the name of the game with this collaboration, which has a wealth of lapis, fuchsia, burgundy, coral, teal and marigold-bright shades, as well as wearable neutrals like beige, navy and khaki.

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

As you would expect with a collection involving Roksanda, the dresses are a tour de force. Grazia's head of commerce, Hannah Banks-Walker, was particularly taken with the plisse tabard dress, which features an architectural form and a clever use of colour that fans have come to expect from the designer. 'This dress is a real showstopper and could also look different depending on how you wear it - you could try it more off the shoulder or wear the neck higher,' she said. The outerwear is also brilliant, with a tailored beige coat and a single-breasted navy blazer that both feature chunky-knit sleeves that add a serious point of difference.

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'It’s been a pleasure working with Jigsaw, alongside Jo and her expert team in bringing our shared vision to life. Combining my love of art, tactility, sculptural shapes and above all colour with Jigsaw’s classic, playful and timeless designs has resulted in a collection that is both fun and elegant, practical, and ethereal. I hope it will resonate with women of all ages,' says Ilinčić.

When Is Jigsaw x Roksanda Available From?

Jigsaw x Roksanda is available in store and online from tomorrow, Tuesday 31 October, and you can register to be alerted when the collection drops.

Our Favourite Pieces From The Jigsaw x Roksanda Collaboration

Dresses

Roksanda x Jigsaw
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'This dress is a real showstopper and could also look different depending on how you wear it - you could try it more off the shoulder or wear the neck higher. You could even wear it backwards, with the blue at the back. I’m obsessed.' - HBW

1. Plisse Tabard Dress

Plisse Tabard Dress
Price: £350

www.jigsaw-online.com

Plisse Tabard Dress
Price: £350

www.jigsaw-online.com

Roksanda x Jigsaw
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'Roksanda is famous for her dresses and her bold approach to colour - and this number combines both. Relaxed yet refined, it was so easy to wear thanks to its elbow-length sleeves and adjustable waist belt. I wore it with suede knee-high boots, but it would also look brilliant with something flat and stompy.' - NH

Roksanda x Jigsaw
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'I feel like this dress really highlights why Jigsaw and Roksanda are such a good match; it has all the wearability and appeal Jigsaw usually offers with Roksanda’s modern take on elegance. You could easily dress this up for a wedding or even make it your favourite new work dress.' - HBW

2. Colour-Block Cowl Dress

Colour-Block Cowl Dress
Price: £299

www.jigsaw-online.com

Colour-Block Cowl Dress
Price: £299

www.jigsaw-online.com

Roksanda x Jigsaw
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'This is comfy, easy and brilliantly stylish all at once. I tried it on with flats but would also wear this with knee-high boots all season long.' - HBW

3. Fit And Flare Dress

Fit And Flare Dress
Price: £350

www.jigsaw-online.com

Fit And Flare Dress
Price: £350

www.jigsaw-online.com

Coats

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'This coat was another favourite. It's the collection's most expensive item, but can be worn two ways as it's reversible. Go all out with coral shearling or make a slightly more muted statement with black vinyl.' - NH

4. Cocoon Shearling Coat

Cocoon Shearling Coat
Price: £2,000

www.jigsaw-online.com

Cocoon Shearling Coat
Price: £2,000

www.jigsaw-online.com

Roksanda x Jigsaw
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'I am absolutely obsessed with this taupe coat, I love the combination of a great chunky knit with a classic wool coat and, as a fan of neutrals, this will slot perfectly into my autumn wardrobe.' - JE

5. Knitted Sleeve Coat

Knitted Sleeve Coat
Price: £499

www.jigsaw-online.com

Knitted Sleeve Coat
Price: £499

www.jigsaw-online.com

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'A navy blazer is probably the cornerstone of many a working wardrobe, but these cobalt knitted sleeves really added a point of interest. With such a statement piece, you can let the rest of your outfit be something of a supporting act. And FYI: its length was exactly right if you're slightly taller as it hits the upper thigh.' - NH

6. Knitted Sleeve Jacket

Knitted Sleeve Jacket
Price: £350

www.jigsaw-online.com

Knitted Sleeve Jacket
Price: £350

www.jigsaw-online.com

Knits

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'I love oversized pieces and the collaboration hit the nail on the head with this jumper. It doesn’t just look warm, it is warm. Picture this on a cold winter's day layered with a black trench.' - RW

7. Colour-Block Fisherman's Rib Jumper

Colour-Block Fisherman's Rib Jumper
Price: £225

www.jigsaw-online.com

Colour-Block Fisherman's Rib Jumper
Price: £225

www.jigsaw-online.com

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'When winter approaches sometimes we forget that we can still play around with some colour and this sleeveless jumper shows us just how to do that. I’d wear it with a crisp white shirt underneath.' - RW

8. Knitted Tabard

Knitted Tabard
Price: £225

www.jigsaw-online.com

Knitted Tabard
Price: £225

www.jigsaw-online.com

Tops

Jigsaw x Roksanda
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'This shirt could easily be taken into the office or styled up with some heels for a dinner. The little tie detail gives sophisticated vibes.' - RW

9. Colour-Block Silk Top

Colour-Block Silk Top
Price: £195

www.jigsaw-online.com

Colour-Block Silk Top
Price: £195

www.jigsaw-online.com

Roksanda x Jigsaw
Jigsaw x Roksanda

'Stepping slightly out of the box of my usual style, I'm so glad I tried something different with this gorgeous blouse, I am such a fan of the pussy-bow and the joyful colours in this one will really lift your outfit.' - JE

10. Ruby Light Silk Top

Ruby Light Silk Top
Price: £195

www.jigsaw-online.com

Ruby Light Silk Top
Price: £195

www.jigsaw-online.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us