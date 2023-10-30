Team Grazia’s Verdict On The Jigsaw X Roksanda Collaboration

In fashion circles, Roksanda is a byword for a powerful kind of elegance. Need a dress that makes you feel as captivating as a piece of art? Or A-grade tailoring that is guaranteed to make you feel as good as you look? Or a punchy pattern, some saturated colour-blocking or simply a garment that makes everyone you encounter think to themselves, 'Where did she get that?' Roksanda Ilinčić is the queen of such clothes, conversation starters that will become future collector's items, and now she's collaborated with one of the most grown-up high street stores on the collaboration to end all collaborations: Jigsaw x Roksanda.

The 29-piece collection drops online tomorrow and, as fans of both brands will already be able to attest, it's very much a meeting of two minds. ‘Both our customer and Roksanda’s share a love of bold shape and colour, so the partnership felt like a natural fit,' says Jo Sykes, Jigsaw's creative director. Boldness is certainly the name of the game with this collaboration, which has a wealth of lapis, fuchsia, burgundy, coral, teal and marigold-bright shades, as well as wearable neutrals like beige, navy and khaki.

As you would expect with a collection involving Roksanda, the dresses are a tour de force. Grazia's head of commerce, Hannah Banks-Walker, was particularly taken with the plisse tabard dress, which features an architectural form and a clever use of colour that fans have come to expect from the designer. 'This dress is a real showstopper and could also look different depending on how you wear it - you could try it more off the shoulder or wear the neck higher,' she said. The outerwear is also brilliant, with a tailored beige coat and a single-breasted navy blazer that both feature chunky-knit sleeves that add a serious point of difference.

'It’s been a pleasure working with Jigsaw, alongside Jo and her expert team in bringing our shared vision to life. Combining my love of art, tactility, sculptural shapes and above all colour with Jigsaw’s classic, playful and timeless designs has resulted in a collection that is both fun and elegant, practical, and ethereal. I hope it will resonate with women of all ages,' says Ilinčić.

When Is Jigsaw x Roksanda Available From?

Jigsaw x Roksanda is available in store and online from tomorrow, Tuesday 31 October, and you can register to be alerted when the collection drops.

Our Favourite Pieces From The Jigsaw x Roksanda Collaboration

Dresses

'This dress is a real showstopper and could also look different depending on how you wear it - you could try it more off the shoulder or wear the neck higher. You could even wear it backwards, with the blue at the back. I’m obsessed.' - HBW

'Roksanda is famous for her dresses and her bold approach to colour - and this number combines both. Relaxed yet refined, it was so easy to wear thanks to its elbow-length sleeves and adjustable waist belt. I wore it with suede knee-high boots, but it would also look brilliant with something flat and stompy.' - NH

'I feel like this dress really highlights why Jigsaw and Roksanda are such a good match; it has all the wearability and appeal Jigsaw usually offers with Roksanda’s modern take on elegance. You could easily dress this up for a wedding or even make it your favourite new work dress.' - HBW

'This is comfy, easy and brilliantly stylish all at once. I tried it on with flats but would also wear this with knee-high boots all season long.' - HBW

Coats

'This coat was another favourite. It's the collection's most expensive item, but can be worn two ways as it's reversible. Go all out with coral shearling or make a slightly more muted statement with black vinyl.' - NH

'I am absolutely obsessed with this taupe coat, I love the combination of a great chunky knit with a classic wool coat and, as a fan of neutrals, this will slot perfectly into my autumn wardrobe.' - JE

'A navy blazer is probably the cornerstone of many a working wardrobe, but these cobalt knitted sleeves really added a point of interest. With such a statement piece, you can let the rest of your outfit be something of a supporting act. And FYI: its length was exactly right if you're slightly taller as it hits the upper thigh.' - NH

Knits

'I love oversized pieces and the collaboration hit the nail on the head with this jumper. It doesn’t just look warm, it is warm. Picture this on a cold winter's day layered with a black trench.' - RW

'When winter approaches sometimes we forget that we can still play around with some colour and this sleeveless jumper shows us just how to do that. I’d wear it with a crisp white shirt underneath.' - RW

Tops

'This shirt could easily be taken into the office or styled up with some heels for a dinner. The little tie detail gives sophisticated vibes.' - RW

