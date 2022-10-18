Barbour Just Had A High-Fashion Makeover – And You Can Shop The Jackets Now

Barbour has quietly become quite the fashion collaborator in recent years. In the past year alone, there's been a two-jacket collection with Margaret Howell, a collab with 2 Moncler 1952 and, of course, the ongoing partnership with Alexa Chung. This week, the brand added another fashion power player to this list: Roksanda Ilinčić.

As well as some seriously excellent outerwear (as you may expect), there's also some outer layers like quilted trousers and fleece-lined T-shirts that seamlessly combine elements of performance-wear with the signature Roksanda love of colour and sculptural shapes.

'Barbour International really resonated with me as a unique global brand, being a family run business,' said Ilinčić. 'It has been such a pleasure to work with [ the ] team to bring my vision and love of colour, texture and shape to this much-loved British heritage brand. The sense of joy, movement and the outdoors expressed through this collection is perfectly timely, I believe.'

The result is a 13-piece collection that is as striking as it is truly practical, including puffer gilets with pretty contrast ribbons, as well as a colour palette that will inspire any winter wardrobe.

The full range launches on October 24, although four pieces are already available to shop now at Liberty. Who knew practical dressing could look so good?