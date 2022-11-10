Love The Princess Diana Look? You Can Still Buy These Pieces She Actually Wore

Season five of The Crown has made its glitzy entrance onto Netflix. Taking place in the early to mid-1990s, at the centre of the drama will be the breakdown of the doomed Diana and Charles union (played this season by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West). That means tears, that means scandal, that means that, finally, we will get to see the revenge dress in action. If you thought the early Diana looks of the last season – those cutesy knits and doily collars and prom gowns – were good, just wait for these. This was the era of Diana growing in confidence, becoming more empowered, knowing herself.
There will be much for the Diana stans to get excited about on the fashion, from the OG Di style watchers to the TikTok generation who ‘discovered’ her last season. And while it’s easy to adopt inspired-by elements of her look, you can go one better. To really, really double down on Diana style, why not opt for one of the (still out, or cannily reissued) pieces – from her Dior bag to her Tod’s loafers and a notorious knit – that she actually wore? Ladies, let your revenge era commence.
SHOP: Princess Diana's Wardrobe
Fun fashion fact: this bag was originally called the Chouchou. A neat little top handle style with Dior’s distinctive cannage quilting, it was renamed the Lady Dior after Diana started wearing it in the mid-90s.
Tod’s sleek and chic Di bag was another ’90s favourite of Diana’s, and has gone on to be worn by Kate Middleton, Naomi Campbell and Anne Hathaway. This season, creative director Walter Chiapponi has upsized it and introduced a wide range of colours.
First introduced by Gucci in 1991, Diana took this bag shopping and to the Chelsea Harbour club as her gym bag (chic!). Reintroduced by Alessandro Michele, and updated with a neon strap around the bamboo handles, Sienna Miller and Jodie Turner Smith both have one now.
Post season five of The Crown, I am predicting a new generation will fall for Tod’s suede driving shoes. Diana’s favoured flats have the distinctive pebbled sole and looked great with her high-waisted denim and shirts.
Today’s royals know the crowd-pleasing importance of interspersing affordable, high street pieces into their wardrobes. Diana was doing that first. She had a pair of Suprega’s 2750 Cotu Classic plimsolls in navy.
One of the most iconic watch designs of all time, everyone from Jackie Kennedy to Andy Warhol has worn one on their wrist. Diana frequently wore a Cartier Tank Louis, and a gold Tank Française for formal occasions. Her influence lives on: Megan Markle has a Tank and Emma Corrin, who played Diana in the last season of The Crown, is a Cartier ambassador.
You might not have a trip to Balmoral in the diary, but winter walks wouldn’t be complete without Diana’s favourite wellies: Hunter’s green knee-highs.
Diana was a before-her-time denim icon. Look at the way she tucked them into cowboy boots! That, is an Instagram-friendly look if ever I saw one. When it came to cuts, she kept things simple. A blue-wash Levi’s 501 was one of her favourites – you don’t need to be told that it’s still a classic today.
A clever, clever move, in 2021 Rowing Blazers’ Jack Carlson helped relaunch Warm & Wonderful, the brand behind Diana’s now iconic Black Sheep sweater (subtext much?!). That knit is still available, plus a whole host of spin off styles.
So you’ve got the denim, the posh gym bag, the driving shoes – why not go the distance and smell like Diana too? She was said to favour a number of fragrances include Penhaligon’s Bluebell (apparently Meghan wears it too), Hermès’ 24 Faubourg and Houbigant’s Quelques Fleurs.