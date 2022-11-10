Love The Princess Diana Look? You Can Still Buy These Pieces She Actually Wore

Season five of The Crown has made its glitzy entrance onto Netflix. Taking place in the early to mid-1990s, at the centre of the drama will be the breakdown of the doomed Diana and Charles union (played this season by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West). That means tears, that means scandal, that means that, finally, we will get to see the revenge dress in action. If you thought the early Diana looks of the last season – those cutesy knits and doily collars and prom gowns – were good, just wait for these. This was the era of Diana growing in confidence, becoming more empowered, knowing herself.