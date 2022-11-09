You’ve Got To See Elizabeth Debicki’s Tribute To Princess Diana At Last Night’s Crown Premiere

Clear your calendars: The Crown has finally dropped on Netflix. And while you clock-watch today like you've never clock-watched before, you can at least enjoy the outfits from last night's premiere in London. Lesley Manville did her on-screen alter ego proud with a beaded black gown that was very Princess Margaret. Olivia Williams, meanwhile, dialled up the drama in flame red (and feathered) suiting. But it was Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who's stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana, who really paid homage to her character.
Her gown, which was Dior Haute Couture, was a simple (but very effective) strapless column that exposed her collarbone and wrapped around her neck. But for fans of Diana, it was so much more than just a dress. Cast your mind back to 1987. The occasion was the Cannes Film Festival. Princess Diana attended with her then-husband Prince Charles, as he was then, and wore the most spectacular gown by Catherine Walker. Strapless and icicle blue, its stand-out feature was a chiffon scarf that looped around her neck and hung down her back.
If it was the inspiration for Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's creative director, she didn't go too literal. Her 'scarf' was actually part of the gown's reverse, although it did trail down her back like Diana's. And obviously the colour - black instead of that arrestingly pale blue - marked a distinct difference. Perhaps it's because this series of The Crown, which picks up in the '90s during what was to be arguably the most turbulent period of the monarchy, is more sombre. According to the costume designers, Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts, this was something they thought quite carefully about when it came to the costumes. 'There's a melancholia to these episodes,' says Amy, adding that it was particularly noticeable in the wardrobe of Imelda Staunton, the Queen. 'Your family has grown up, your expectations have been dashed and blown and it's tough.'
SEE: The Best Outfits Of Princess Diana
The young Diana Spencer wears a shirt and neck scarf in 1980 - take note if you want to channel this season's preppy vibes.
Into the sweater vest trend? Diana shows you how to do it.
As a soon-to-be-member of the Royal Family, Diana Spencer mastered her hat game fast.
Sherbert dungarees and a sweet floral shirt were on the cards in 1981.
Doing Big Collar Energy long before everyone else got the memo.
Heritage checks on Diana; a kilt on Charles - you get one guess where they went on honeymoon in 1981.
A shrobing masterclass, departing for her honeymoon in 1981.
Leaning into her princess role at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 1981.
The ultimate wedding dress in 1981.
This black sheep sweater has been reissued by Rowing Blazers.
Polka dots, frills and a billowing silhouette in 1982. We would 100% wear this now.
With Prince Charles and Prince William in 1983, in the perfect autumn outfit (seriously, where can we get those boots?!)
One shoulder dresses were another Diana favourite.
In 1983.
A puffy sleeved statement blouse for the polo in 1983.
In 1983.
Demure at the front, daring at the back, in her liquid silver dress Diana ensured all eyes were on her at the A View to Kill premiere in 1985.
Why blend in when can you can stand out? Head-to-toe red in 1985.
Diana had a thing for bow ties, wearing one here in 1985 with a Jasper Conran skirt suit.
Dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985.
Is it just us, or does this bear a striking resemblance to Kate Middleton's favourite Alessandra Rich dress?
A bohemian take on the tiara in Australia in 1985.
Pretty sure we've seen this exact shirt all over Instagram.
Colour and print weren't just for formal appearances, here in pink and white at Highgrove in 1986.
More printed pants in 1987.
Stealing the spotlight from the Hollywood glitterati on the Cannes red carper in 1987.
In 1987.
Another bow tie, this time in Lisbon in 1987.
The princess of... punk? Diana wore red leather trousers for a night out to see The Phantom of the Opera in 1987.
Perfect autumn outfit inspiration in Portugal in 1987.
Embracing the military theme wearing Catherine Walker at Sandringham in 1987.
Diana in a tuxedo in 1988. Perfection.
Red + purple = Diana's favourite power couple.
It was another star turn for Diana in Catherine Walker in Australia in 1988.
What did we tell you about one-shoulder dresses?
On the Isle of Wight in 1988.
Such a look. Just take a moment to enjoy it fully. Western boots, jeans, a charity sweater, a mannish blazer and a cap: it shouldn't work but it does.
Head-to-toe tartan for a visit to the Highland Games in 1989.
What we would do to get our hands on this Zandra Rhodes dress Diana wore in 1989 (actually... What wouldn't we do?)
In 1989.
It's her favourite colour combination again in 1989...
... Although she also had a soft spot for red and pink.
The 'Elvis dress' - so called for the high neck and pearl embellishment - got its debut at The British Fashion Awards in 1989.
At Sandhurst in December of 1990, Diana debuted a statement coat that wouldn't look out of place today.
Another event, another white dress. This strapless beaded style was created by Catherine Walker, which Diana wore with her famous sapphire and pearl choker necklace.
After Prince Charles required surgery on his arm, Diana took their sons to visit him and wore a nautical-inspired dress for the occasion with printed shoes.
Designed by Christina Stambolian, this off-the-shoulder black dress became known as the 'Revenge Dress', so called because on the night Diana wore it, a documentary aired on television in which Prince Charles confessed to his affair with Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall.