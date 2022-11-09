You’ve Got To See Elizabeth Debicki’s Tribute To Princess Diana At Last Night’s Crown Premiere

Clear your calendars: The Crown has finally dropped on Netflix. And while you clock-watch today like you've never clock-watched before, you can at least enjoy the outfits from last night's premiere in London. Lesley Manville did her on-screen alter ego proud with a beaded black gown that was very Princess Margaret. Olivia Williams, meanwhile, dialled up the drama in flame red (and feathered) suiting. But it was Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who's stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana, who really paid homage to her character.

©Getty

Her gown, which was Dior Haute Couture, was a simple (but very effective) strapless column that exposed her collarbone and wrapped around her neck. But for fans of Diana, it was so much more than just a dress. Cast your mind back to 1987. The occasion was the Cannes Film Festival. Princess Diana attended with her then-husband Prince Charles, as he was then, and wore the most spectacular gown by Catherine Walker. Strapless and icicle blue, its stand-out feature was a chiffon scarf that looped around her neck and hung down her back.

©Getty

If it was the inspiration for Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's creative director, she didn't go too literal. Her 'scarf' was actually part of the gown's reverse, although it did trail down her back like Diana's. And obviously the colour - black instead of that arrestingly pale blue - marked a distinct difference. Perhaps it's because this series of The Crown, which picks up in the '90s during what was to be arguably the most turbulent period of the monarchy, is more sombre. According to the costume designers, Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts, this was something they thought quite carefully about when it came to the costumes. 'There's a melancholia to these episodes,' says Amy, adding that it was particularly noticeable in the wardrobe of Imelda Staunton, the Queen. 'Your family has grown up, your expectations have been dashed and blown and it's tough.'