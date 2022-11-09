  1. Home
You’ve Got To See Elizabeth Debicki’s Tribute To Princess Diana At Last Night’s Crown Premiere

She wore a remarkably similar style in 1987.

Elizabeth Debicki The Crown premiere
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Clear your calendars: The Crown has finally dropped on Netflix. And while you clock-watch today like you've never clock-watched before, you can at least enjoy the outfits from last night's premiere in London. Lesley Manville did her on-screen alter ego proud with a beaded black gown that was very Princess Margaret. Olivia Williams, meanwhile, dialled up the drama in flame red (and feathered) suiting. But it was Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who's stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana, who really paid homage to her character.

Elizabeth Debicki The Crown premiere
©Getty

Her gown, which was Dior Haute Couture, was a simple (but very effective) strapless column that exposed her collarbone and wrapped around her neck. But for fans of Diana, it was so much more than just a dress. Cast your mind back to 1987. The occasion was the Cannes Film Festival. Princess Diana attended with her then-husband Prince Charles, as he was then, and wore the most spectacular gown by Catherine Walker. Strapless and icicle blue, its stand-out feature was a chiffon scarf that looped around her neck and hung down her back.

Princess Diana Cannes Film Festival
©Getty

If it was the inspiration for Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's creative director, she didn't go too literal. Her 'scarf' was actually part of the gown's reverse, although it did trail down her back like Diana's. And obviously the colour - black instead of that arrestingly pale blue - marked a distinct difference. Perhaps it's because this series of The Crown, which picks up in the '90s during what was to be arguably the most turbulent period of the monarchy, is more sombre. According to the costume designers, Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts, this was something they thought quite carefully about when it came to the costumes. 'There's a melancholia to these episodes,' says Amy, adding that it was particularly noticeable in the wardrobe of Imelda Staunton, the Queen. 'Your family has grown up, your expectations have been dashed and blown and it's tough.'

Gallery

SEE: The Best Outfits Of Princess Diana

1980
1 of 47
CREDIT: Getty Images

The young Diana Spencer wears a shirt and neck scarf in 1980 - take note if you want to channel this season's preppy vibes.

1980
2 of 47

Into the sweater vest trend? Diana shows you how to do it.

1981
3 of 47

As a soon-to-be-member of the Royal Family, Diana Spencer mastered her hat game fast.

1981
4 of 47

Sherbert dungarees and a sweet floral shirt were on the cards in 1981.

1981
5 of 47

Doing Big Collar Energy long before everyone else got the memo.

1981
6 of 47

Heritage checks on Diana; a kilt on Charles - you get one guess where they went on honeymoon in 1981.

1981
7 of 47

A shrobing masterclass, departing for her honeymoon in 1981.

1981
8 of 47

Leaning into her princess role at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 1981.

1981
9 of 47

The ultimate wedding dress in 1981.

1981
10 of 47

This black sheep sweater has been reissued by Rowing Blazers.

1982
11 of 47

Polka dots, frills and a billowing silhouette in 1982. We would 100% wear this now.

1983
12 of 47

With Prince Charles and Prince William in 1983, in the perfect autumn outfit (seriously, where can we get those boots?!)

1983
13 of 47

One shoulder dresses were another Diana favourite.

1983
In 1983.

In 1983.

1983
15 of 47

A puffy sleeved statement blouse for the polo in 1983.

1983
In 1983.

In 1983.

1985
17 of 47

Demure at the front, daring at the back, in her liquid silver dress Diana ensured all eyes were on her at the A View to Kill premiere in 1985.

1985
18 of 47

Why blend in when can you can stand out? Head-to-toe red in 1985.

1985
19 of 47

Diana had a thing for bow ties, wearing one here in 1985 with a Jasper Conran skirt suit.

1985
20 of 47

Dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985.

1985
21 of 47

Is it just us, or does this bear a striking resemblance to Kate Middleton's favourite Alessandra Rich dress?

1985
22 of 47

A bohemian take on the tiara in Australia in 1985.

1985
23 of 47

Pretty sure we've seen this exact shirt all over Instagram.

1986
24 of 47

Colour and print weren't just for formal appearances, here in pink and white at Highgrove in 1986.

1987
25 of 47

More printed pants in 1987.

1987
26 of 47

Stealing the spotlight from the Hollywood glitterati on the Cannes red carper in 1987.

1987
In 1987.

In 1987.

1987
28 of 47

Another bow tie, this time in Lisbon in 1987.

1987
29 of 47

The princess of... punk? Diana wore red leather trousers for a night out to see The Phantom of the Opera in 1987.

1987
30 of 47

Perfect autumn outfit inspiration in Portugal in 1987.

1987
31 of 47

Embracing the military theme wearing Catherine Walker at Sandringham in 1987.

1988
32 of 47

Diana in a tuxedo in 1988. Perfection.

1988
33 of 47

Red + purple = Diana's favourite power couple.

1988
34 of 47

It was another star turn for Diana in Catherine Walker in Australia in 1988.

1988
35 of 47

What did we tell you about one-shoulder dresses?

1988
36 of 47

On the Isle of Wight in 1988.

1988
37 of 47

Such a look. Just take a moment to enjoy it fully. Western boots, jeans, a charity sweater, a mannish blazer and a cap: it shouldn't work but it does.

1989
38 of 47

Head-to-toe tartan for a visit to the Highland Games in 1989.

1989
39 of 47

What we would do to get our hands on this Zandra Rhodes dress Diana wore in 1989 (actually... What wouldn't we do?)

1989
In 1989.

In 1989.

1989
41 of 47

It's her favourite colour combination again in 1989...

1989
42 of 47

... Although she also had a soft spot for red and pink.

1989
43 of 47

The 'Elvis dress' - so called for the high neck and pearl embellishment - got its debut at The British Fashion Awards in 1989.

1990
44 of 47

At Sandhurst in December of 1990, Diana debuted a statement coat that wouldn't look out of place today.

1990
45 of 47

Another event, another white dress. This strapless beaded style was created by Catherine Walker, which Diana wore with her famous sapphire and pearl choker necklace.

1990
46 of 47

After Prince Charles required surgery on his arm, Diana took their sons to visit him and wore a nautical-inspired dress for the occasion with printed shoes.

1994
47 of 47

Designed by Christina Stambolian, this off-the-shoulder black dress became known as the 'Revenge Dress', so called because on the night Diana wore it, a documentary aired on television in which Prince Charles confessed to his affair with Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall.

