Preen’s Collection For Next Has Just Launched – And These Are Our Favourite Pieces

The high street has been the gift that keeps on giving this autumn, namely because of the designer collabs that have been dropping thick and fast. There's been JW Anderson x Uniqlo, Jigsaw x Collagerie and now's there's another to bookmark: Preen x Next.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - which was founded by the husband and wife duo, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi - has made a name for itself with its darkly romantic designs. Meghan Markle, Taraji P. Henson, Alexa Chung and the Princess of Wales, who famously wore one of its off-the-shoulder gowns in 2018, are all members of its fan club.

For its collaboration with Next, Preen hasn't watered down its signatures one bit. There's plenty of fabulous prints - from leopard spots to painterly florals - which, combined with luxe fabrics like velvet, make the whole collection look much more expensive than its price range of £26 to £86. Keep scrolling to see the pieces we're bookmarking for party season and beyond.