Preen’s Collection For Next Has Just Launched – And These Are Our Favourite Pieces

The high street has been the gift that keeps on giving this autumn, namely because of the designer collabs that have been dropping thick and fast. There's been JW Anderson x Uniqlo, Jigsaw x Collagerie and now's there's another to bookmark: Preen x Next.
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - which was founded by the husband and wife duo, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi - has made a name for itself with its darkly romantic designs. Meghan Markle, Taraji P. Henson, Alexa Chung and the Princess of Wales, who famously wore one of its off-the-shoulder gowns in 2018, are all members of its fan club.
For its collaboration with Next, Preen hasn't watered down its signatures one bit. There's plenty of fabulous prints - from leopard spots to painterly florals - which, combined with luxe fabrics like velvet, make the whole collection look much more expensive than its price range of £26 to £86. Keep scrolling to see the pieces we're bookmarking for party season and beyond.
SHOP: Preen's Collection For Next
This romantic floral print, combined with the puffed sleeves, combine to make the perfect 'nice top' to go with jeans.
Why wear one fabulous print when you could wear two? This shirt just needs a sharp pair of black trousers to look smart enough for the office.
Part of a co-ord set, this ruched top is primed for party season.
You could wear the matching top and skirt together for the ultimate LBD (with a difference). Or you could wear the top with jeans and the skirt with a crisp white tee. The choice is yours.
This dress' long sleeves and midi length mean it's a great all-rounder for autumn/winter.
This long-sleeved leopard print top can be tucked into jeans, black trousers or even a leather or denim skirt.
If you want to buy something festive that you can still wear after Christmas, look no further than this red dress.
This black-and-white top is a great base layer for a trouser suit.