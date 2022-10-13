JW Anderson’s Latest Uniqlo Collection Is The Cosy Collab You Need In Your Wardrobe

Anything Jonathan Anderson touches turns to gold. As the creative director for Loewe, along with his own label, JW Anderson, it's no surprise high street hero Uniqlo has tapped him up for a collaboration, not once, not twice, but five times. His latest collection is here for autumn/winter, and by here, we mean it literally just landed today. So, what can you expect? Aside from the fact items are already selling out online (yep, really), you can guarantee it'll include every autumn item you could ever need, with a designer twist.

Focusing on items that feel quintessentially British, the edit has been designed to reflect the JW Anderson aesthetic – think attention-to-detail cuts, a hit of colour (mustard, cobalt and dusty pink are key), and silhouettes that'll work way beyond the season, and even year, that you buy them in.

Fans of both brands will get all the flare of a designer piece from JW Anderson, with the classic approach Uniqlo delivers with each of its collections. Although the collection is divided into womenswear and menswear, a lot of the pieces (hello, knits) are unisex, so we would absolutely encourage taking a look at both.

While we're drawn to the checked fleece, ready to swaddle up in the two-tone roll neck knits and already eyeing up the black quilted jacket (the khaki has already sold out, but it should be back soon), for us, each piece would deserve a place in your new autumn/winter wardrobe. So, take a look at our best Uniqlo x JW Anderson picks, and make sure you don't hesitate if you see something you love, we all know these collaborations sell-out, fast!