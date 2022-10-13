JW Anderson’s Latest Uniqlo Collection Is The Cosy Collab You Need In Your Wardrobe

Anything Jonathan Anderson touches turns to gold. As the creative director for Loewe, along with his own label, JW Anderson, it's no surprise high street hero Uniqlo has tapped him up for a collaboration, not once, not twice, but five times. His latest collection is here for autumn/winter, and by here, we mean it literally just landed today. So, what can you expect? Aside from the fact items are already selling out online (yep, really), you can guarantee it'll include every autumn item you could ever need, with a designer twist.
Focusing on items that feel quintessentially British, the edit has been designed to reflect the JW Anderson aesthetic – think attention-to-detail cuts, a hit of colour (mustard, cobalt and dusty pink are key), and silhouettes that'll work way beyond the season, and even year, that you buy them in.
Fans of both brands will get all the flare of a designer piece from JW Anderson, with the classic approach Uniqlo delivers with each of its collections. Although the collection is divided into womenswear and menswear, a lot of the pieces (hello, knits) are unisex, so we would absolutely encourage taking a look at both.
While we're drawn to the checked fleece, ready to swaddle up in the two-tone roll neck knits and already eyeing up the black quilted jacket (the khaki has already sold out, but it should be back soon), for us, each piece would deserve a place in your new autumn/winter wardrobe. So, take a look at our best Uniqlo x JW Anderson picks, and make sure you don't hesitate if you see something you love, we all know these collaborations sell-out, fast!
SHOP: JW Anderson X Uniqlo
The fleece was an unexpected item to make a return last year, but we're actually huge fans. No doubt we'll see all three colour ways in our office.
A staple in any autumn wardrobe, these camel trousers will go with any shirt, blazer or knit you pair them with. And, they also come in black.
If you don't own a knitted dress yet, then you should. The most versatile dress to wear across all seasons, this long-sleeved, collared style is just ready to be worn with knee-high boots.
Sometimes classic is best, and this black midi skirt will work with so many outfits. We're thinking with a cable knit and chunky boots, or even a cami top and heels for after-dark.
Imagine this gorgeous bow detail blouse poking out one a checked blazer with tailored trousers and loafers. So very British.
This also comes in tan, but what we care about most is the ever-comfy drawstring waist detail.
This one has already sold out in some of the other colour ways (check in store, pronto), but this neutral contrast number will work no matter your style.
If you like the look of a padded jacket but don't like the swamp-effect of a puffer, opt for quilted. This black iteration is the perfect style if you're unsure on how to wear it.
Still haven't got your winter coat? Let us introduce you to this belted coat-of-dreams.
For those in-betweeny weather days, this cropped jacket in go-with-everything camel should do the trick.