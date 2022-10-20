Jigsaw X Collagerie Is The Best High Street Collection We’ve Seen In A While (And It’s Ready To Shop)

If there's one brand that we've noticed is creating particularly great pieces for autumn/winter this year, it's Jigsaw. The London-based label has just stepped its game up even further with its latest collection. Let's just say, if you've ever dreamt of having a fashion editor choose your entire wardrobe for you, your wish is about to be granted.

Jigsaw is renown for its timeless aesthetic and superior quality on the Great British high street, and now, the brand's creative director, Jo Sykes, has joined forces with Collagerie to create a capsule edit of classic pieces, with a twist. If you're unfamiliar with Collagerie, it's the shopping platform co-founded by former British Vogue fashion editors, Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood. Focused on creating a forever wardrobe, the platform features the best hand-picked fashion, lifestyle, beauty and homeware buys that are all a cut above the rest. Having fashion editors at your finger tips really is the dream, right? And now, these two powerhouses within the industry have combined their style credentials with Jigsaw's classic take on staples to create a 20-piece collection – which just so happens to be a full autumn capsule.

©Jigsaw

Chambers says: 'We wanted to create a perfect collection where luxury meets function. You can take it in many directions, playing it down in a crisp chic way or clashing the bold stripes and checks for sheer exuberance. There really is something for everyone and each can make it their own. I have long admired Jigsaw and have always had it in my wardrobe, so to collaborate with Jo and the team was a joy.'

Blending the lines seamlessly between high street and high end, the carefully-designed edit is all about attention-to-detail. And when it comes to hero pieces, we couldn't highlight just the one. Although the cream kilt skirt with golden buckle (as seen below) has been a hit among Grazia's editors. Along with the puffer coat with detachable checked waistcoat, the contrast-stitch Western ankle boots (that'll work seamlessly with the kilt, FYI) and the rainbow striped dress that's the epitome of dopamine dressing.

If you need inspiration on how to style these pieces, it's all about layering for autumn. Top-to-toe tonal can be easily achieved with the cream roll neck knit and previously mentioned cream kilt, and you could always add matching tonal accessories. The collection also includes gold rings, bracelets and a pendant necklace, so these jewels can be added to elevate the look even further.

When it comes to the faux-shearling coat, let us just tell you it's as cosy as it looks. If you prefer an oversized feel, you could always size up so it looks super slouchy when paired with more tailored, structured pieces.

For the full editor package, our own fashion editors here at Grazia have selected their favourite pieces from the new collaboration, compiling a top 10. While it wasn't an easy choice (the whole collection is exquisite), there are some key pieces which have stood out, and they're all available to shop online at Jigsaw now.