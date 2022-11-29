This Is The Most Popular Bag Of The Year – And You’ll Probably Recognise It From The ’90s

If you had to name 2022's most prevalent fashion trend, what would it be?Barbiecore, of course, has thrived, as has the new wave of sexy, sensual clothing designed to celebrate - and show off - the body. But if you had to name specific items, where to start? Well, luckily, Lyst has done the hard work for us, collating data from the past year to reveal what it is we've all been searching for online. When it comes to bags, there's one clear winner.

Dua Lipa with her Prada bag

Dominating the data for 2022 has beenPrada's Re-Nylon Re-Issue 2000 Mini Bag. This may surprise you, given how prevalent the likes of Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Gucci have been among the street style set and on social media but, in actual fact, it's this retro classic that's proved most popular.

Searches for the bag increased by a whopping 131% over the summer, largely thanks to TikTok, where the hashtag #pradanylonbag generated over 4.2 million views. Considering that Prada first launched its 'Pocono' nylon bags in 1984, that's pretty impressive.

Kendall Jenner with a Prada Re-Nylon bag

Of course, the fact that TikTok has become obsessed by so many trends associatedwith the late '90s and early noughties certainly helps. The nylon range was a huge success when it originally launched, mainly because it was such a daring an innovative choice from Miuccia Prada to diversify from the more traditional leather accessories and use water-resistant nylon. It wasn't until the mid-noughties, however, that these bags really started to dominate discussion.

With the resurgence of '90s/00s trends and the rising popularity of pre-loved designer pieces, Prada's nylon shoulder bags, in particular, started to be spotted just about everywhere and, more recently, they've been carried by everyone from Dua Lipa to Kendall Jenner.

Elsa Hosk with a blue version of the Prada bag

To buy one is certainly an investment. It's a fairly sensible one, seeing as this bag is more popular than ever nearly 40 years after it was born (think of the resale potential) but it's still an investment nonetheless. Thankfully, there are some high street homages you might want to try to tap into this trend. Either way, 2022 was all about this little shoulder bag.

