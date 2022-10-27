& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E Mode Just Launched – Shop Our Favourite Pieces Before They Sell Out

Everyone loves a high-street hack and here is today’s: & Other Stories’ new collaboration with A.W.A.K.E Mode has just launched.
It might not be a household name but the Natalia Alaverdian-founded, London-based brand is an established cult favourite, a fashion-insider secret is renowned for its wearable take on directional design details. Signatures include asymmetric cuts, deconstructed shirting and panelled skirts, all of which are incorporated into the high-street partnership.
Some of our favourites? The textured caramel faux-fur coat, the fringed red dress (perfect for party season) and the off-the-shoulder buttoned body. Of course, a stellar designer/high-street collaboration doesn’t stick around for long and this one is already selling out. On your marks…
Shop the collaboration here - before it sells out!
SHOP: Our favourite pieces here...
Have you ever seen cuffs this good? A subtle check shirt is the new stripe.
I love an LBD, especially one with cut outs.
A pair of knee-high boots will be your go-to for the whole of this season, wear with midi dresses, skirts, minis, jeans, the list goes on.
Is there anything better than a jumper dress? Answer: yes, a knitted dress in jolly red with tassels.
The brooch is back! The quickest way to update a plain black outfit is to add a brooch, pin to your label and you've got a whole new look.
A square toe is always chic, especially these off-white squared almond toe boots, I'll be wearing mine with a simple jeans and blazer combo.
Talking of blazers, I love a classic black jacket and this &Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E Mode option has a cut-out back detail making it stand out from the rest.
The asymmetric hemline! The sleeves! The neckline! This might just be the perfect dress there ever was.
On days when your outfit is looking a little lack-lustre, top it all off with a super chic faux-fur coat to up the glamour in an instant.
A twist on your usual black handbag, this knotted bucket bag is made to grab and go.
