& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E Mode Just Launched – Shop Our Favourite Pieces Before They Sell Out

Run, don't walk!

A.W.A.K.E Mode & Other Stories Campaign www.stories.com 15
by Laura Antonia Jordan and Julia Harvey |
Posted

Everyone loves a high-street hack and here is today’s: & Other Stories’ new collaboration with A.W.A.K.E Mode has just launched.

It might not be a household name but the Natalia Alaverdian-founded, London-based brand is an established cult favourite, a fashion-insider secret is renowned for its wearable take on directional design details. Signatures include asymmetric cuts, deconstructed shirting and panelled skirts, all of which are incorporated into the high-street partnership.

Some of our favourites? The textured caramel faux-fur coat, the fringed red dress (perfect for party season) and the off-the-shoulder buttoned body. Of course, a stellar designer/high-street collaboration doesn’t stick around for long and this one is already selling out. On your marks…

A.W.A.K.E Mode & Other Stories Campaign www.stories.com

Shop the collaboration here - before it sells out!

Gallery

SHOP: Our favourite pieces here...

Stories AWAKE shirt
1 of 10

Have you ever seen cuffs this good? A subtle check shirt is the new stripe.

Stories AWAKE dress
2 of 10

I love an LBD, especially one with cut outs.

Stories AWAKE long boots
3 of 10

A pair of knee-high boots will be your go-to for the whole of this season, wear with midi dresses, skirts, minis, jeans, the list goes on.

Stories AWAKE red dress
4 of 10

Is there anything better than a jumper dress? Answer: yes, a knitted dress in jolly red with tassels.

Stories AWAKE brooch
5 of 10

The brooch is back! The quickest way to update a plain black outfit is to add a brooch, pin to your label and you've got a whole new look.

Stories AWAKE boots
6 of 10

A square toe is always chic, especially these off-white squared almond toe boots, I'll be wearing mine with a simple jeans and blazer combo.

Stories AWAKE blazer
7 of 10

Talking of blazers, I love a classic black jacket and this &Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E Mode option has a cut-out back detail making it stand out from the rest.

Stories AWAKE black dress
8 of 10

The asymmetric hemline! The sleeves! The neckline! This might just be the perfect dress there ever was.

Stories AWAKE coat
9 of 10

On days when your outfit is looking a little lack-lustre, top it all off with a super chic faux-fur coat to up the glamour in an instant.

Stories AWAKE bag
10 of 10

A twist on your usual black handbag, this knotted bucket bag is made to grab and go.

