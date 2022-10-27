& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E Mode Just Launched – Shop Our Favourite Pieces Before They Sell Out

by Laura Antonia Jordan and Julia Harvey |

Everyone loves a high-street hack and here is today’s: & Other Stories’ new collaboration with A.W.A.K.E Mode has just launched.

It might not be a household name but the Natalia Alaverdian-founded, London-based brand is an established cult favourite, a fashion-insider secret is renowned for its wearable take on directional design details. Signatures include asymmetric cuts, deconstructed shirting and panelled skirts, all of which are incorporated into the high-street partnership.

Some of our favourites? The textured caramel faux-fur coat, the fringed red dress (perfect for party season) and the off-the-shoulder buttoned body. Of course, a stellar designer/high-street collaboration doesn’t stick around for long and this one is already selling out. On your marks…

Shop the collaboration here - before it sells out!