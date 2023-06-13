Here’s What To Wear To Work During A Heatwave (And Still Look Stylish)

Dressing for work in a post-pandemic era may not be an issue for you if you now work from home. It also may not be a problem if you have to wear a uniform, although apologies if that means you're sweltering in this heat. For anyone else who has a fairly flexible workwear dress code, a heatwave brings a slight conundrum. Clearly, you still want to look professional but also don't want to arrive at your workplace looking like you've actually melted. As always, we're here to help.

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 28: Diane Batoukina wears dark brown large squared sunglasses from Dior, a blue linen shirt from Figaret, white wide legs suit shorts, a gold Love ring from Cartier, a white latte matte leather 30 Montaigne handbag from Dior, white shiny leather Oran sandals from Hermes, during a street style fashion photo session, on April 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

If you work in a corporate environment and have to wear a suit, you can swap out the materials you usually choose for lighter fabrics like linen. A breezy shirt tucked into lightweight trousers (or longer length shorts) will look just as smart but will be much more breathable and, therefore, more comfortable.

Depending on how rigid your employer is (have a heart! It's 30 degrees!)a dress is always a fail-safe option. Look for longer hemlines and slightly more structured silhouettes (i.e not a caftan) to keep it polished but opt for cotton poplin, linen or anything that feels light on your body.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Caroline Issa wears silver earrings, a gold chain necklace, a navy blue ribbed halter-neck / sleeveless long dress, a green shiny leather large Chanel 22 shoulder bag from Chanel, a black shiny leather nailed / studded belt, a gold chain bracelet, black pointed heels mules , outside Altuzarra, during New York Fashion Week, on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

In terms of shoes, there are some great sandals on offer that are work appropriate. If you're really feeling swept up by the summer glee, switch out your usual black tote bag for a raffia one. You can re-use it on your holiday and feel smug that you're not in the office.

Not travelling to work or looking after children all day? Fear not – I've also found the seven things you need to keep cool in this heat. I know, I know, I'm doing the Lord's work.

SHOP: The Best Summer Workwear To Keep You Cool

1. With Nothing Underneath Striped Linen Shirt Buy now Description This has the perfect oversized fit and will be ideal for weekends, too. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. COS High Waisted Trousers Buy now Description Made from sustainably-sourced TENCEL™ lyocell with linen for a breathable finish, these will soon ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Boden Linen Maxi Shirt Dress Buy now Description Wear with pointed flats or smart sandals for an easy-breezy workwear outfit. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Zimmermann Striped Cotton-Voile Skirt Buy now Description Tuck a crisp white shirt into this and be the best dressed at your office. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Mango Block Heel Sandals Buy now Description Comfy enough to wear all day, these will see you through the summer in style. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. H&M Linen Jacket Buy now Description If you do need to wear a jacket for work, don't go for anything other than linen. This oversized ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Gucci Leather Sandals Buy now Description Gucci's leather sandals are smart enough for work and will help keep you cool all day. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Zara Embroidered Blouse Buy now Description If you don't have to wear a shirt, try this pretty embroidered blouse over trousers. It's a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Anine Bing Linen Straight Leg Trousers Buy now Description These trousers are made from lightweight linen and will go with everything from tucked-in T-shirts ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now