The Next Sale Is In Full Swing – And We’ve Found Some Real Gems

If you’re killing time between meetings or, ahem, are on a particularly snooze-inducing video call right now, there’s something much more useful you could do than play solitaire in the background. Next’s clearance sale is continuing this Cyber Monday, with up to 50% off, and it’s filled with pieces that'll enhance what’s already in your wardrobe.

First up, outerwear. While the weather is already in winter mode, a shacket - that ingenious hybrid between a shirt and light jacket - is a layering tool not to miss out on. And we've found a leopard print version you won't want to miss out on. If you prefer a blazer, we've found a pink style that also has matching shorts (and yep, they're also in the sale).

When it comes to party dresses, we've found a hot pink style you could easily wear to a winter wedding, and a brown slip that comes approved by style queen Rochelle Humes. Keep scrolling to shop our favourite sale buys from Next.