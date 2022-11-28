  1. Home
The Next Sale Is In Full Swing – And We’ve Found Some Real Gems

From leopard print shackets to party dresses...

by Harriet Davey |
If you’re killing time between meetings or, ahem, are on a particularly snooze-inducing video call right now, there’s something much more useful you could do than play solitaire in the background. Next’s clearance sale is continuing this Cyber Monday, with up to 50% off, and it’s filled with pieces that'll enhance what’s already in your wardrobe.

First up, outerwear. While the weather is already in winter mode, a shacket - that ingenious hybrid between a shirt and light jacket - is a layering tool not to miss out on. And we've found a leopard print version you won't want to miss out on. If you prefer a blazer, we've found a pink style that also has matching shorts (and yep, they're also in the sale).

When it comes to party dresses, we've found a hot pink style you could easily wear to a winter wedding, and a brown slip that comes approved by style queen Rochelle Humes. Keep scrolling to shop our favourite sale buys from Next.

SHOP: The Best Buys From The Next Sale

Next, Printed Cotton Shacket With Bling Buttons
The easiest layering tool to use between a jumper and a coat, a shacket is a winter hero item. And how fun is this leopard version with rhinestone buttons?

Next, Weave Cut-Out Handle Clutch Bag
Ready to liven up any look, this zebra bag is an easy way to try print. It even comes with a crossbody strap, too.

Next, Straight Leg Trousers
Brown is the new black this season, so why not wear these high-waist trousers with a cosy cable knit and chunky boots?

Next, Signature Double Knot Mules
Get ready for party season with these knot mules. Whether you wear them with a LBD, a jumpsuit or jeans, they'll never fail.

Next, Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit
For a fail-safe party look, the one-piece never fails. This flared style is so flattering with the belted waist, too.

Next, Black Floral Midi Tiered Dress, Was £38, Now £19
White jeans aren't just for summer, oh no, these can be worn with a heeled ankle boot, a cream knit and a tailored coat for winter. And they're already approved by Rochelle Humes.

Next, Pink Soft Twill Blazer
Pink is the colour du jour and this blazer is so easy to style across all seasons. For winter, wear it over a knit dress with glossy knee-high boots. Come summer, you can wear it with the matching shorts that are also in the sale.

Next, Mom Blue Denim Checkerboard Print Mom Jeans
Update your trusty denim collection with these checkerboard jeans. They're selling out fast so you'll have to be speedy to get the last remaining sizes.

Next, Signature Knot Mules
You don't have to wear super high heels to look dressy, instead, opt for a small heeled mule and you'll be able to dance for longer.

Next, Satin Halter Neck Midi Dress
The perfect wedding guest dress (or even for a bridesmaid), it'll be the best £20 you ever spend.

Next, Brown Rochelle Satin One Shoulder Midi Dress
Imagine this with a cream or beige blazer and metallic heels for an alternative party look.

