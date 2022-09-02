Rochelle Humes Loves This Aussie Brand (And It’s Now Available in the UK)

Firstly, can we take a moment to appreciate how incredible Rochelle Humes has been dressing recently? Not that there has ever been a time where we haven’t appreciated the now This Morning presenter’s style (we all made our friends wear matching LBDs like The Saturday’s circa 2009, right?). But now, more than ever, we are girl crushing hard on Rochelle’s enviable wardrobe. And something we’ve noticed recently is her love for one brand in particular, and it’s a lesser-known Australian label you may not have heard of: Dissh.

Wearing the label not once, not twice but four times within the last few weeks, we want to know more about where Rochelle has been shopping for her perfect knit dresses and tops.

Founded in 2001, Dissh isn’t a new label, but it’s a brand that had a serious revamp in 2020 by owner and director Lucy Henry-Hicks. And we know why Rochelle loves it – the elevated pieces are made for minimalists who'll wear them on heavy rotation thanks to the timeless, clean aesthetic. But who better to tell us why Rochelle is a fan of this Aussie label than her stylist for the ITV show, Amber Jackson? Having worked with Rochelle for years, Grazia chatted with Amber to find out about Humes’ style secrets.

'I came across Dissh on Instagram and immediately fell in love with their classic tailored pieces with a cool feminine twist. That, mixed with the neutral palette, is the epitome of Rochelle's style. The tonal knitwear pieces are the perfect staples for a capsule wardrobe and the dresses fit Rochelle like a glove,' Amber told us.

And how amazing does Rochelle look in this one-shoulder Diish top with a zebra print midi skirt? Excuse us while we recreate this look immediately.

The next outfit we spotted on Amber's Instagram and straight away tapped-for-tags was this chocolate brown midi dress. The colour to know for autumn (aside from hot pink), this do-it-all dress can do know wrong. Amber says 'Rochelle's style is clean, classic and neutral; knitted body con dresses, ribbed tops and wide leg trousers are our go-to. We avoid fussy and bold prints to keep her look timeless - girly floral dresses are just not her vibe.'

Wearing yet another killer knit dress from the Brisbane-born label, Rochelle proves how effortless it looks with a simple strappy heel and minimal jewels. But you can also style this midi a million ways - with an oversized blazer, a white shirt or with a shacket and chunky boots for autumn.

Talking of autumn, want to know what Rochelle will be wearing for the new season? Amber tells us what'll be on the cards 'Rochelle's style lends itself perfectly to the autumn/winter palette. Leather trousers, sleek tailored suits, streamline knitwear and knee high boots are top of our shopping list!'.

And now to the important bit - how do you shop Dissh? If you're not planning a trip to Australia anytime soon to see the real-life stores, you can shop it online. And no, the shipping costs aren't as crazy as you would think. Everything is priced on the website in USD, and if you spend over $100 (most pieces are around this price) then you get free express shipping to the UK. If you spend under this amount, it's just an extra $10 (around £8.50), so not much more than delivery from most UK brands.

With everything from cool co-ords to slip skirts and Rochelle's favourite knitted pieces, Dissh is the label to know right now. Shop our best bits below.