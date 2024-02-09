From Demi Moore To Rihanna, These Celebrities Are Wearing The Best Monochrome Outfits We’ve Seen

Pantone's colour of the year might be Peach Fuzz – a soft power shade that’s as sweet as the fruit it gets its name from – but another school of thought is offering an alternative theory for exactly which colours will hit in 2024. Early adopters include Rihanna, Jenna Lyons and the crème de la crème of Hollywood. And the hues in question – high-octane when paired together but achievable with what’s already hanging in your wardrobe – are really the most basic of them all: black and white.

Demi Moore ©Getty

Top-to-toe monochrome was the official dress code for the promo trail of Feud: Capote vs The Swans. Demi Moore has taken the black-and-white memo to heart, wearing a stunningly chic series of black and white looks from Balmain, Carolina Herrera and Fendi.

Rihanna ©Getty

At Paris Couture Week, Rihanna wore a thoroughly modern take on a butter-wouldn’t-melt black skirt suit by Dior, accessorising with optic white point-toe pumps that said, ‘I mean business.’ Also in attendance was Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who wore a billowing white cape, accessorised with sculptural gold ‘ears’, at Schiaparelli.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba ©Getty

The Jacquemus show’s step-and-repeat was also a lesson in monochrome (Jenna Lyons’ black trouser suit buttoned over a white shirt was the stylish way to do starched workwear).

Jenna Lyons ©Getty

Meanwhile, at Copenhagen Fashion Week, show-goers put forward a smart-casual case for wearing monochrome, arriving in top-to-toe black except for a crisp white tee.

Darja Barannik ©Getty

It’s this approach – wearing a lot of one colour and a little of the other – that will make your outfit pop. Sticking with the white tee, why not pair it with white jeans (wide-legged) and a black leather jacket (oversized)? For something office-appropriate, you could try a black trouser suit with a slim-fit white polo neck. And don’t forget that you can always cheat by wearing pieces that contain black and white (Maje’s smart knitted jacket will go with practically every pair of trousers you own). To sharpen the look even more, dig out any monochrome accessories you’ve got lying around – white sunglasses, black kitten heels – and add them into the equation (Demi Moore’s white pumps had a black toe-cap if you want to wear both colours in one).

Peach Fuzz might do it for some people. But for something with a little more bite, it’s got to be black and white.

