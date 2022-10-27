  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. Style

23 Of Rihanna’s Most Memorable Outfits Of All Time

She looked spectacular at last night's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna Black Panther 2 2022
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

At last night's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the fashion was off the charts. Michaela Coel wore a custom-made gown from Salvatore Ferragamo, which was designed by Maximilian Davis. Letitia Wright, meanwhile, wore a sharp-shouldered tuxedo (complete with a crystal harness) by Alexander McQueen. Of course, Rihanna was also in attendance. The singer wrote the lead single for the latest instalment of Black Panther, in tribute to Chadwick Boseman, and arrived wearing the most spectacular gown by Rick Owens. Made of sculptural denim, which looked like it had been coated in a futuristic layer of sequins, it marked a brilliant return to the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all our favourite looks from RiRi.

Gallery

SEE: Rihanna's Best Outfits

Rihanna Black Panther 2022
1 of 23

At the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna wore this futuristic gown by Rick Owens. She's back.

Rihanna Fenty Beauty March 2022
2 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

Rihanna's maternity wardrobe was a real game-changer for the genre. A case in point? This micro-maxi showstopper of two-piece by Coperni.

Rihanna Gucci February 2022
3 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

Latex, faux-fur, satin: this look - head-to-toe Gucci - has got it all.

Rihanna Fenty Skin February 2022
4 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

The Attico's spangled halter-neck and sexy trousers put sparkle back on the 'cool' list in February.

Rihanna Met Gala 2021
5 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

The Met Gala belongs to RiRi. In 2021, she wore this dramatic coat dress by Balenciaga - complete with a beanie.

Rihanna Giorgio Baldi May 2021
6 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

She's also the queen of vintage. This coat is archive Dior.

Rihanna NAACP Awards 2020
7 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

A vision in power purple at 2020's NAACP Awards.

Rihanna Fenty x The Webster June 2019
8 of 23

Rihanna was way (way) ahead of the hot pink trend.

Rihanna New York 2019
9 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

This leopard-spotted dress is pure glamour, especially with the Lady Dior.

Rihanna Diamond Ball 2019
10 of 23

One of my personal favourites from the archive. Rihanna in this hoop-skirted, high-necked gown from Givenchy.

Rihanna Fenty Beauty 2018
11 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

Has top-to-toe snake-print ever looked so fabulous?

Rihanna Diamond Ball 2018
12 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

Is it a (wedding) dress? Is it a jumpsuit? Trick question: it's both!

Rihanna Cannes Film Festival 2017
13 of 23

This was 'a moment' at 2017's Cannes Film Festival. The definition of Big Dress Energy.

Rihanna Met Gala 2017
14 of 23

This Comme des Garçons masterpiece was a wearable piece of art at 2017's Met Gala.

Rihanna Met Gala 2015
15 of 23

Rihanna's so-called 'omelette' dress was actually a fabulous cape designed by Guo Pei. It might have launched a thousand memes, but it's still one of the most memorable red carpet moments of all time.

Rihanna Good Morning American 2015
16 of 23

For an appearance on Good Morning America, RiRi showed her sugary side in suiting by Pascal Millet.

Rihanna amfAR Inspiration Gala 2014
17 of 23

Before Tom Ford's breastplate was his bejewelled nipple pasties. Rihanna rocked them.

Rihanna CFDA Awards 2014
18 of 23

One of the most iconic looks to date. When Laverne Cox asked what gave her the courage to wear the sheer dress to the CFDA Awards, which was designed by Adam Selman, she said: 'Dear Laverne, I took advantage of my t***ies before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it.' Hear hear.

Rihanna Pre-Grammy Gala 2014
19 of 23

This shirt dress with a (serious) difference is by Alexandre Vauthier.

Rihanna American Music Awards 2013
20 of 23

This Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece was the star of the show (after its wearer, of course) at 2013's American Music Awards.

Rihanna American Music Awards 2010
21 of 23

Big-time glamour for 2010's American Music Awards.

Rihanna Met Gala 2009
22 of 23

At 2009's Met Gala, Rihanna wore her version of black tie: Dolce & Gabbana's sharp-shouldered tuxedo.

Rihanna Z100's Jingle Bell Concert 2005
23 of 23

It might be all over TikTok, but the singer was one of the original champions when it comes to the low-rise waistband.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us