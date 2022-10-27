23 Of Rihanna’s Most Memorable Outfits Of All Time

At last night's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the fashion was off the charts. Michaela Coel wore a custom-made gown from Salvatore Ferragamo, which was designed by Maximilian Davis. Letitia Wright, meanwhile, wore a sharp-shouldered tuxedo (complete with a crystal harness) by Alexander McQueen. Of course, Rihanna was also in attendance. The singer wrote the lead single for the latest instalment of Black Panther, in tribute to Chadwick Boseman, and arrived wearing the most spectacular gown by Rick Owens. Made of sculptural denim, which looked like it had been coated in a futuristic layer of sequins, it marked a brilliant return to the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all our favourite looks from RiRi.