On Love Island, Molly Smith’s Personalised Necklace Is Already In Demand – And You Can Shop It

If you haven't heard, Love Island is back, but it's back with a little bit of a twist. This year's winter series is a Love Island All Stars edition, bringing back fan-favourite islanders for another chance at love. Included in this year's line-up are Georgia Steele, Liberty Poole and - in a shocking bombshell twist - Molly Smith.

Apart from providing us with endless drama and entertainment, Love Island has been known to influence our shopping habits; lest we remind you of Gemma's vintage Tiffany's necklace which viewers frantically Googled as they watched the show, orMaya Jama's cocktail dresses which we're all desperately adding to our carts even though we don't currently have a holiday booked.

Credit: ITV

The good news? Two episodes in, this year's Love Island All Stars season is already delivering on the fashion inspiration front, starting off with Molly Smith's gold Arabic letter necklace which she's been rocking ever since her arrival in her villa. The Arabic name necklace is just £79 on Abbot Lyon, but Myka, Etsy and Not On The High Street offer more affordable alternatives if you're looking to shop on a smaller budget.

SHOP: Love Island Arabic Necklace