On Love Island, Molly Smith’s Personalised Necklace Is Already In Demand – And You Can Shop It

If you haven't heard, Love Island is back, but it's back with a little bit of a twist. This year's winter series is a Love Island All Stars edition, bringing back fan-favourite islanders for another chance at love. Included in this year's line-up are Georgia Steele, Liberty Poole and - in a shocking bombshell twist - Molly Smith.
Apart from providing us with endless drama and entertainment, Love Island has been known to influence our shopping habits; lest we remind you of Gemma's vintage Tiffany's necklace which viewers frantically Googled as they watched the show, orMaya Jama's cocktail dresses which we're all desperately adding to our carts even though we don't currently have a holiday booked.
The good news? Two episodes in, this year's Love Island All Stars season is already delivering on the fashion inspiration front, starting off with Molly Smith's gold Arabic letter necklace which she's been rocking ever since her arrival in her villa. The Arabic name necklace is just £79 on Abbot Lyon, but Myka, Etsy and Not On The High Street offer more affordable alternatives if you're looking to shop on a smaller budget.
SHOP: Love Island Arabic Necklace
Description
Available in gold, silver and rose gold, simply enter your name in the Arabic virtual keyboard and
Description
Now on sale for just £63, shop the personalised name necklace from Myka.
Description
Just £15, choose your preferred necklace finish, chain length and insert your name in Arabic for
Description
Another great hand-made option from Not On The High Street.
Marina Avraam is the Deputy Commerce Editor for Grazia. Hobbies include (but not limited to) finding the best designer dupes, buying every iteration of the adidas gazelles and listening to celeb podcasts every hour of every day.