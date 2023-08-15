  1. Home|
Here’s Where To Shop Made In Chelsea Outfits From The New Corsica Season

The MIC wardrobes include everything from AllSaints to Rat & Boa.

Bella Sharpe's Yellow Corset
by Caitlin Casey |
Yasmine Zweegers' Mesh Diamante Dress
Liv Bentley's Polka Dot Maxi Dress
Miles Nazaire's Striped Vest
Bella Sharpe's Yellow Corset
Yasmine Zweegers' White Lace Dress
Sam Prince's Cream Linen Shirt
Inga Valentiner's White Crochet Top
Harvey Armstrong's Printed Shirt

When it comes to reality TV, the Made in Chelsea cast knows how to bring the drama - especially when they're on holiday. Now, the cast has made their way back to yet another very lavish holiday destination, taking their drama to the beachy French island of Corsica. One thing we haven't been able to keep our eyes off (other than the rising tension between the cast-mates) are the Made in Chelsea outfits, which are stylish and summery, perfectly embodying the new Corsica summer season.

Against the backdrop of the mesmerising French coastline, we see the cast members in crochet dresses and linen shirts. And, you might be surprised at just how easy it is to get your hands on their looks. We've already spotted Liv Bentley in a Rat&Boa sheer polka dot dress, and Miles Nazaire in a striped knit AllSaints top. On the flip side, newer cast members such as Yasmine Zweegers and Willow Day are taking to independent boutiques to source their holiday ensembles.

With all eyes on the Made in Chelsea cast for an explosive holiday season to remember, it's no surprise that they've got closets full of designers and an outfit for every occasion - and tension-filled argument.

So, whether you want to look laid-back in Inga's boho-chic dresses or prefer to flaunt floral pieces like the dresses in Willow's closet, here's exactly where you can shop the Made in Chelsea outfits from the new Corsica season. Including exact choices from the Chelsea wardrobes and dupes that are just as good as the real thing, start shopping now.

SHOP: Made In Chelsea Outfits From The New Corsica Season

1. Yasmine Zweegers' Mesh Diamante Dress

Price: £119

www.asos.com

Description

Dazzling in a mesh dress from an independent boutique, Yas showed off in this sheer dress.

2. Liv Bentley's Polka Dot Maxi Dress

Price: £78

www.anthropologie.com

Description

Olivia Bentley is no stranger to a dramatic scene or two and if you want to get her look with this

3. Miles Nazaire's Striped Vest

Price: £33 (was £45)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

When it comes to Made in Chelsea outfits, the men's vibrant shirts have to make an appearance too.

4. Bella Sharpe's Yellow Corset

Price: £58

www.revolve.com

Description

Posing in a yellow corset (now sold-out from Farai London), newbie and Rez's ex Bella Sharpe has

5. Yasmine Zweegers' White Lace Dress

Price: £50

www.asos.com

Description

White lace mini dresses are having a moment, so it's no surprise Yasmine pairs this mini up with a

6. Sam Prince's Cream Linen Shirt

Price: £44

www.weekday.com

Description

Sam Prince looks like he's going to have a very dramatic holiday season with his girlfriend Inga

7. Inga Valentiner's White Crochet Top

Price: £128

www.farfetch.com

Description

Crochet has made its way back into the trends this year, so it's no surprise Inga was spotted in a

8. Harvey Armstrong's Printed Shirt

Price: £49.99

shop.mango.com

Description

Having been in the show for over four years now, Harvey Armstrong certainly knows what he's doing.

