The Girls Are Wearing Underwear As Daywear In The Love Island Villa

With so much time spent flirting, snuggling and snogging, it makes sense that one of the first fashion trends to emerge from the villa is of a tantalising nature. We're talking about wearing underwear as daywear, a fashion flex that tends to rear its carefree head on the festival circuit (or during a rare heatwave). On yesterday's episode of Love Island, Ruchee took the trend for a spin around the villa, styling out a bralette top trimmed with hot pink lace.

©ITV

It's a look that has already been green-lighted by A-listers. Zoë Kravitz wore the could-be-corporate combination of a white button-down and black pencil with a plot twist in the form of a silver mesh bra from Tiffany & Co. Appearing at Chanel, Margot Robbie styled a black triangle-style bra with a metallic waistcoat and mega flares at the brand's show in LA.

©Getty

With eBay returning as the show's sponsor for the third time round, Ruchee's top is most likely sourced from the pre-loved platform (although contestants are allowed to bring their own clothes as well as picking and choosing from the shared wardrobe). Vintage shops are a great place to source silk and lace nighties, camisoles and robes in impeccable condition - as well as second-hand platforms like Vinted - but there are also options on the high street like this silky slip dress by Omnes. A sure-fire way to guarantee cost-per-wear? Follow Ruchee's lead and wear your underwear as daywear, nightwear and everything in between.

1. Fiorucci, Wave Print Balconette Mini Dress Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Agent Provocateur, Kiya Lace And Chiffon Chemise Buy now Slide 1 of 1 Buy now