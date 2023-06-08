  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Girls Are Wearing Underwear As Daywear In The Love Island Villa

It's also a trend loved by A-listers.

Love Island Ruchee
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

With so much time spent flirting, snuggling and snogging, it makes sense that one of the first fashion trends to emerge from the villa is of a tantalising nature. We're talking about wearing underwear as daywear, a fashion flex that tends to rear its carefree head on the festival circuit (or during a rare heatwave). On yesterday's episode of Love Island, Ruchee took the trend for a spin around the villa, styling out a bralette top trimmed with hot pink lace.

Love Island Ruchee
©ITV

It's a look that has already been green-lighted by A-listers. Zoë Kravitz wore the could-be-corporate combination of a white button-down and black pencil with a plot twist in the form of a silver mesh bra from Tiffany & Co. Appearing at Chanel, Margot Robbie styled a black triangle-style bra with a metallic waistcoat and mega flares at the brand's show in LA.

Zoë Kravitz
©Getty

With eBay returning as the show's sponsor for the third time round, Ruchee's top is most likely sourced from the pre-loved platform (although contestants are allowed to bring their own clothes as well as picking and choosing from the shared wardrobe). Vintage shops are a great place to source silk and lace nighties, camisoles and robes in impeccable condition - as well as second-hand platforms like Vinted - but there are also options on the high street like this silky slip dress by Omnes. A sure-fire way to guarantee cost-per-wear? Follow Ruchee's lead and wear your underwear as daywear, nightwear and everything in between.

1. Fiorucci, Wave Print Balconette Mini Dress

Fiorucci, Wave Print Balconette Mini Dress

Buy now
Fiorucci, Wave Print Balconette Mini Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Agent Provocateur, Kiya Lace And Chiffon Chemise

Agent Provocateur, Kiya Lace And Chiffon Chemise

Buy now
Agent Provocateur, Kiya Lace And Chiffon Chemise
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Sainted Sisters, Scarlett Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Chemise

Sainted Sisters, Scarlett Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Chemise

Buy now
Sainted Sisters, Scarlett Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Chemise
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Omnes, Rosanna Lace Slip Dress In Pink

Omnes, Rosanna Lace Slip Dress In Pink

Buy now
Omnes, Rosanna Lace Slip Dress In Pink
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us