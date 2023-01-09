The Best Long Sleeve Wedding Guest Dresses To Shop Now

Now, when it comes to choosing a wedding guest dress for yourself, long sleeve wedding guest dresses may not be your immediate first choice. But, with autumn and winter weddings on the rise and comfortable silhouettes taking much more priority (after all, these are all-day events), don't write off a long sleeve wedding guest dress just yet.

Both classy and timeless, long sleeves and occasion-wear come hand in hand, no matter the theme. Think floaty ruffles and bell sleeves for summer events, and high-necks and velvet sleeves for autumn wedding guest dress options. Long-sleeves also give you the freedom to bare legs without feeling too exposed, if you're not a fan of floor-sweeping silhouette.

Kate Middleton ©getty images

And, when it comes to long sleeves that doesn't mean you have to stick with the basics. Just look to influencer Marianna Hewitt at Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding for inspiration on unique long-sleeve wedding dresses. In a £1,655 one-shoulder long sleeve maxi from Taller Marmo, Marianna put an asymmetrical spin to the long sleeve wedding guest dress choice.

Marianna Hewitt/Instagram ©marianna_hewitt on Instagram

So, whether you want to stay warm and comfortable for those cooler winter nuptials or simply want a little more coverage compared to the usual wedding guest dresses, a long sleeve design could be the best choice. Here are our favourite choices from Coast, Revolve, Mango and more - so you can select the best long sleeve wedding guest dress for you. Also - don't forget to match up with a subtle wedding guest bag and shoes to get a complete outfit.

SHOP: The Best Long Sleeve Wedding Guest Dresses

1. Shona Joy Noemi Ruched Mini Dress Price: £ 376 www.revolve.com Buy now Description Yes, you can still go for a mini dress even if you want a long sleeve option. This Shona Joy Noemi ... read more

2. Phase Eight Roxanna Pleated Diamond Maxi Dress Price: £ 189 www.phase-eight.com Buy now Description Floaty dresses make an appropriate choice for weddings because they allow you to move freely - ... read more

3. Coast Fluid Ruffle Chiffon Midi Dress Price: £ 111.20 (was £139) www.coastfashion.com Buy now Description These midi-long sleeves won't be hanging around your wrists all day but will sit below your elbows ... read more

4. Zara Asymmetric Dress With Metal Piece Price: £ 45.99 www.zara.com Buy now Description Want coverage but don't want to commit to long sleeves? This Zara Asymmetric Dress gives you the ... read more

5. Mango Satin Dress With Knot Price: £ 79.99 shop.mango.com Buy now Description Mango wedding guest dresses are as affordable as they are chic. If you're looking for a bold ... read more

8. Guess Marciano Pleated Skirt Dress Price: £ 180 (was £300) www.guess.eu Buy now Description Simple doesn't always have to be boring with this classic silhouette from Guess. A v-neck with ... read more

9. Rixo Amina Tie-Front Midi Dress Price: £ 265 rixolondon.com Buy now Description When you want a wedding guest dress that's light, fresh and comfortable to wear - go to Rixo. We ... read more

Where Should I Shop Long Sleeve Wedding Guest Dresses?

When hunting down the best long sleeve wedding guest dress, it can be hard to know which is really the best place to look. It all depends on what kind of wedding you're going to and what style you want to wear that suits you. Think about something comfortable, seeing as you're going to be sitting in it all day and dancing the night away too, whether you're looking for a classic silhouette or even a maternity wedding guest dress.

With long sleeve wedding dresses in mind, autumn and winter wedding guest dresses are usually the time to snap these styles up for warmth and so you don't get chilly even in the evening. You can find lots of long sleeve and mid-sleeve length dresses that will keep you at ease throughout the ceremony. Looking for a specific shop you can browse through? Here are some of our favourites: