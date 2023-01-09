  1. Home|
The Best Long Sleeve Wedding Guest Dresses To Shop Now

Stylish but warm.

parishilton long sleeve wedding guest dress on Instagram (1)
by Caitlin Casey |
Now, when it comes to choosing a wedding guest dress for yourself, long sleeve wedding guest dresses may not be your immediate first choice. But, with autumn and winter weddings on the rise and comfortable silhouettes taking much more priority (after all, these are all-day events), don't write off a long sleeve wedding guest dress just yet.

Both classy and timeless, long sleeves and occasion-wear come hand in hand, no matter the theme. Think floaty ruffles and bell sleeves for summer events, and high-necks and velvet sleeves for autumn wedding guest dress options. Long-sleeves also give you the freedom to bare legs without feeling too exposed, if you're not a fan of floor-sweeping silhouette.

Kate Middleton Long sleeve wedding guest dress
Kate Middleton ©getty images

And, when it comes to long sleeves that doesn't mean you have to stick with the basics. Just look to influencer Marianna Hewitt at Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding for inspiration on unique long-sleeve wedding dresses. In a £1,655 one-shoulder long sleeve maxi from Taller Marmo, Marianna put an asymmetrical spin to the long sleeve wedding guest dress choice.

marianna hewitt in long sleeve wedding guest dress
Marianna Hewitt/Instagram ©marianna_hewitt on Instagram

So, whether you want to stay warm and comfortable for those cooler winter nuptials or simply want a little more coverage compared to the usual wedding guest dresses, a long sleeve design could be the best choice. Here are our favourite choices from Coast, Revolve, Mango and more - so you can select the best long sleeve wedding guest dress for you. Also - don't forget to match up with a subtle wedding guest bag and shoes to get a complete outfit.

SHOP: The Best Long Sleeve Wedding Guest Dresses

1. Shona Joy Noemi Ruched Mini Dress

Shona Joy Noemi Ruched Mini Dress
Price: £376

www.revolve.com

Description

Yes, you can still go for a mini dress even if you want a long sleeve option. This Shona Joy Noemi

Shona Joy Noemi Ruched Mini Dress

2. Phase Eight Roxanna Pleated Diamond Maxi Dress

Phase Eight Roxanna Pleated Diamond Maxi Dress
Price: £189

www.phase-eight.com

Description

Floaty dresses make an appropriate choice for weddings because they allow you to move freely -

Phase Eight Roxanna Pleated Diamond Maxi Dress

3. Coast Fluid Ruffle Chiffon Midi Dress

Coast Fluid Ruffle Chiffon Midi Dress
Price: £111.20 (was £139)

www.coastfashion.com

Description

These midi-long sleeves won't be hanging around your wrists all day but will sit below your elbows

Coast Fluid Ruffle Chiffon Midi Dress

4. Zara Asymmetric Dress With Metal Piece

Zara Asymmetric Dress With Metal Piece
Price: £45.99

www.zara.com

Description

Want coverage but don't want to commit to long sleeves? This Zara Asymmetric Dress gives you the

Zara Asymmetric Dress With Metal Piece

5. Mango Satin Dress With Knot

Mango Satin Dress With Knot
Price: £79.99

shop.mango.com

Description

Mango wedding guest dresses are as affordable as they are chic. If you're looking for a bold

Mango Satin Dress With Knot

6. Pretty Lavish Twist Front Satin Maxi Dress

Pretty Lavish Twist Front Satin Maxi Dress
Price: £95

www.asos.com

Description

As it's a wedding celebration, it's only right to celebrate in a champagne-coloured dress. With a

Pretty Lavish Twist Front Satin Maxi Dress

7. Club L London Zaina Navy Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Club L London Zaina Navy Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Price: £75

clubllondon.com

Description

Sleek, sophisticated and timeless, this Club L London Zaina [navy wedding guest

Club L London Zaina Navy Long Sleeve Midi Dress

8. Guess Marciano Pleated Skirt Dress

Guess Marciano Pleated Skirt Dress
Price: £180 (was £300)

www.guess.eu

Description

Simple doesn't always have to be boring with this classic silhouette from Guess. A v-neck with

Guess Marciano Pleated Skirt Dress

9. Rixo Amina Tie-Front Midi Dress

Rixo Amina Tie-Front Midi Dress
Price: £265

rixolondon.com

Description

When you want a wedding guest dress that's light, fresh and comfortable to wear - go to Rixo. We

Rixo Amina Tie-Front Midi Dress

Where Should I Shop Long Sleeve Wedding Guest Dresses?

When hunting down the best long sleeve wedding guest dress, it can be hard to know which is really the best place to look. It all depends on what kind of wedding you're going to and what style you want to wear that suits you. Think about something comfortable, seeing as you're going to be sitting in it all day and dancing the night away too, whether you're looking for a classic silhouette or even a maternity wedding guest dress.

With long sleeve wedding dresses in mind, autumn and winter wedding guest dresses are usually the time to snap these styles up for warmth and so you don't get chilly even in the evening. You can find lots of long sleeve and mid-sleeve length dresses that will keep you at ease throughout the ceremony. Looking for a specific shop you can browse through? Here are some of our favourites:

Rixo wedding guest dresses

Reformation wedding guest dresses

Selfridges wedding guest dresses

ASOS wedding guest dresses

Net-a-porter wedding guest dresses

Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat, Closer, and Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.

