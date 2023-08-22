The Best Navy Wedding Guest Dresses For Any Type Of Ceremony

Okay, we’ll be honest - choosing a navy wedding guest dress is a certified life hack. Navy blue may just be one of the most versatile shades, meaning you can wear it over and over again, without having a meltdown every time you need to conjure up a brand new outfit for yet another wedding, birthday party or other dress-worthy celebration.

Though typically associated with autumn or winter dressing, a navy frock is the perfect go-to year-round. What's more, the versatility of the colour means it can compliment whatever nuptial theme the couple have decided on, without stealing the limelight. Attending a more boho-style wedding? A green wedding guest dress may be the better choice.

IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY/ THE CHOSUNILBO JNS/ IMAZINS

Brands such as Reformation and Reiss are usually your best bet when it comes to finding wedding guest dresses which combine high-quality tailoring with style, while still maintaining an accessible price-point. You'll find that buying dresses from these shops is great if you're looking for pieces that are made to last, that you can enjoy this year and beyond.

If you're curious to see what we've whittled down across the market, then take a look at our navy wedding guest dress round-up below. Now, all that's left to do is find the best wedding guest bags and shoes to match.

SHOP: The Best Navy Wedding Guest Dresses To Buy Right Now

1. Mango, Rigid-Neck Satin Dress Editor's Choice Price: £ 200 shop.mango.com Buy now Description Trust Mango to come in clutch with the most elegant navy blue dress. This number is crafted in a ... read more

2. Ted Baker, Lilymay Cowl Neck Bias Cut Midi Dress Price: £ 180 (was £225) www.tedbaker.com Buy now Description This classic silhouette Ted Baker gown is perfect if you are looking for a navy wedding guest ... read more

3. Reformation, Belgium Linen Dress Price: £ 248 www.thereformation.com Buy now Description Summer wedding season is calling with this fun and flirty navy wedding guest dress from ... read more

4. Six Stories, Cowl Neck Maxi Dress Price: £ 120 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description With a trendy cowl neck detailing and its maxi length, you can guarantee the seal of approval at ... read more

5. REISS, Felicity Lace Trim Woven Dress Price: £ 228 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description An ideal go-to for a summer wedding, this short navy wedding guest dress from REISS is perfect for ... read more

7. Monsoon, Clo Cross Maxi Dress Price: £ 80 www.monsoon.co.uk Buy now Description Monsoon's Clo Cross Maxi will have all eyes on you, no matter the occasion. Its fit and flare maxi ... read more

8. Alex Perry, Manor Satin Crepe Midi Dress Price: £ 1,750 www.net-a-porter.com Buy now Description A lovely exclusive dress to land at Net-A-Porter, this Alex Perry Midi is sure to make shopping ... read more

Is Navy Suitable For A Wedding Guest Dress?

Navy is a great choice for a wedding guest dress as the majority of wedding cocktail attire calls for navy or charcoal colours. It's an especially good colour for autumn and winter weddings, though as mentioned before, can be worn year-wide.

What Goes With A Navy Wedding Guest Dress?

Warm tones of orange, red and pink boost navy blue outfits, especially for special occasions such as weddings. If you're not looking to stand out from the crowd, maybe opt for a nude or white shoe or bag to accompany your dress, but we recommend refraining from wearing black accessories.

Navy works well in summer if you pair it properly. For instance, opt for vibrant colours that will give your outfit a seasonal, preppy twist. It's a fun, celebratory day, so why not have fun with your outfit?