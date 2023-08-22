The Best Navy Wedding Guest Dresses For Any Type Of Ceremony

Okay, we’ll be honest - choosing a navy wedding guest dress is a certified life hack. Navy blue may just be one of the most versatile shades, meaning you can wear it over and over again, without having a meltdown every time you need to conjure up a brand new outfit for yet another wedding, birthday party or other dress-worthy celebration.
Though typically associated with autumn or winter dressing, a navy frock is the perfect go-to year-round. What's more, the versatility of the colour means it can compliment whatever nuptial theme the couple have decided on, without stealing the limelight. Attending a more boho-style wedding? A green wedding guest dress may be the better choice.
Brands such as Reformation and Reiss are usually your best bet when it comes to finding wedding guest dresses which combine high-quality tailoring with style, while still maintaining an accessible price-point. You'll find that buying dresses from these shops is great if you're looking for pieces that are made to last, that you can enjoy this year and beyond.
If you're curious to see what we've whittled down across the market, then take a look at our navy wedding guest dress round-up below. Now, all that's left to do is find the best wedding guest bags and shoes to match.
SHOP: The Best Navy Wedding Guest Dresses To Buy Right Now
Editor's Choice
Description
Trust Mango to come in clutch with the most elegant navy blue dress. This number is crafted in a
Description
This classic silhouette Ted Baker gown is perfect if you are looking for a navy wedding guest
Description
Summer wedding season is calling with this fun and flirty navy wedding guest dress from
Description
With a trendy cowl neck detailing and its maxi length, you can guarantee the seal of approval at
Description
An ideal go-to for a summer wedding, this short navy wedding guest dress from REISS is perfect for
Description
This House of CB Roxanne Dress is ideal if you're attending a more formal ceremony. With a
Description
Monsoon's Clo Cross Maxi will have all eyes on you, no matter the occasion. Its fit and flare maxi
Description
A lovely exclusive dress to land at Net-A-Porter, this Alex Perry Midi is sure to make shopping
Description
An elegant, well-crafted navy wedding guest dress without the high-end price tag, Oasis has really
Is Navy Suitable For A Wedding Guest Dress?
Navy is a great choice for a wedding guest dress as the majority of wedding cocktail attire calls for navy or charcoal colours. It's an especially good colour for autumn and winter weddings, though as mentioned before, can be worn year-wide.
What Goes With A Navy Wedding Guest Dress?
Warm tones of orange, red and pink boost navy blue outfits, especially for special occasions such as weddings. If you're not looking to stand out from the crowd, maybe opt for a nude or white shoe or bag to accompany your dress, but we recommend refraining from wearing black accessories.
Navy works well in summer if you pair it properly. For instance, opt for vibrant colours that will give your outfit a seasonal, preppy twist. It's a fun, celebratory day, so why not have fun with your outfit?
Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for Grazia. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.