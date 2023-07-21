Looking For The Best Maternity Wedding Guest Dresses? Here’s Our Handy Guide

We're making an educated guess that, according to your calendar, 2023 is the summer, autumn and winter of love. In fact, the UK Weddings Task Force (yes that's a thing) disclose that there are 278,599 weddings every year in the UK. And while this is super exciting - let's face it, selecting your wedding guest dress is tricky at the best of times, let alone when you're pregnant. Luckily, maternity wedding guest dresses are a thing, but finding the right one might not be as easy as you think.

The good news is that it does present the perfect excuse to go shopping – an activity anyone can get on board with. Since you’ll probably have less stamina for browsing while you’re pregnant, it pays to do a bit of research in advance and consider your options before you set out. That way, you don’t waste time marching around stores that don’t stock maternity wedding guest dresses or trying on items that just won’t work with a bump.

Here are a few things to bear in mind before you splash the cash…

Watch The Waist

There will come a time when you're growing bump might start to strain against your waistline, which won't be comfortable for a long day of celebrations, trust us. Wedding guest dresses with an empire-line that are cut under the bust are much easier to wear as they’ll flow over your tummy and be much less constraining.

Floaty Is Your Friend

Kaftan and smock-style dresses are not only super-chic but are preggo-friendly too. You’ll find lots of great floaty dresses this season; stylish but also great bump-coverers. A particularly perfect option for maternity wedding guest dresses if you're heading to a beach ceremony.

Size Is Just A Number

Not all shops stock a dedicated maternity dress range but you can still find items in non-maternity collections that would work, provided you go up a couple of sizes. Shape and fit are much more important than size here, so make sure you opt for a style that makes you feel comfortable and try it on in a couple of options if necessary.

Longer Is Better

When shopping for dresses, look carefully at the hemlines and make sure you have a bit of slack built in for when the bump gets bigger. If necessary, go a size up to get the length right.

Don't Be Afraid Of Bodycon

There's nothing more beautiful than a bump so don't feel conditioned to hide away in layers of tulle if that's not your style.

And finally, why not consider renting? Not only is this better for your purse, but it’s kinder on the environment, too - plus you can borrow a dress from around £20, in any size required for you whatever stage of pregnancy you're at - win-win.

